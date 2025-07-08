Described as being akin to a hybrid between a McMuffin and McDonald’s Hotcakes, a McGriddle is a breakfast sandwich made of two warm maple-infused pancakes and a breakfast filling.
The palm-sized pancakes are typically embossed with the McDonald’s M logo. There are three varieties of the sandwich: sausage and cheese, bacon, egg and cheese, and sausage, egg and cheese.
But in news that might leave a bitter taste in the mouths of sweet and savoury breakfast fans, a McDonald’s spokesman told the Herald today that the fast-food company has “no current plans for McGriddles in NZ”.
The McGriddle was briefly available in McDonald’s New Zealand stores in the past, offered as a specialty item in 2013 as part of the Taste of America promotion.
McGriddles were first conceptualised in 1999 by McDonald’s then executive chef Gerald Tomlinson and were designed to meet a growing demand for hot, sweet breakfast items. To counteract the sticky, messy factor that maple syrup-soaked pancakes could pose, the company utilised a technology that crystallises syrup and allows it to be stirred into the batter.
McGriddles were introduced in-store in 2003. The item is currently available on McDonald’s menus in the United States, Canada, Japan, Guatemala, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong.