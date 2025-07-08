Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

McDonald’s Australia adds McGriddles, New Zealand fans left waiting

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Twitter user @ianjsikes recorded as police attempted to disperse an angry crowd at a McDonalds. The crowd could be heard chanting 'we want sauce', referencing the ill-fated McDonalds szechuan sauce promotion influenced by popular animated show 'Rick and Morty'. / @ianjsikes

Fast-food lovers across the ditch will have a new way to line their stomachs in the morning with McDonald’s announcing a popular international item is being added to its permanent breakfast menu in Australia.

McGriddles will be available in Maccas stores across Australia from July 9 after a successful

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle