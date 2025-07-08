Twitter user @ianjsikes recorded as police attempted to disperse an angry crowd at a McDonalds. The crowd could be heard chanting 'we want sauce', referencing the ill-fated McDonalds szechuan sauce promotion influenced by popular animated show 'Rick and Morty'. / @ianjsikes

Fast-food lovers across the ditch will have a new way to line their stomachs in the morning with McDonald’s announcing a popular international item is being added to its permanent breakfast menu in Australia.

McGriddles will be available in Maccas stores across Australia from July 9 after a successful trial in select stores earlier this year.

Amanda Nakad, marketing director of menu and brand for McDonald’s Australia, said Aussies “absolutely obsessed over the sweet and savoury flavours of McGriddles when we trialled it earlier this year”.

“Safe to say, we got the message and gave our iconic breakfast menu a glow up by adding it to the national menu.”