Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

What’s on this weekend: Auckland arts scene heats up with dance, fairs, magic shows and more

By Zanna Gillespie
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Choreographic work Rongo Whakapā explores themes of connection, drawing on contemporary dancer Brydie Colquhoun’s background in contact improvisation. Photo / Shabnam Shiwan

Choreographic work Rongo Whakapā explores themes of connection, drawing on contemporary dancer Brydie Colquhoun’s background in contact improvisation. Photo / Shabnam Shiwan

Baby, it’s cold outside, but Auckland’s arts and culture calendar is heating up. We’ve curated a list of some of the best things to do in Auckland this weekend and into the weeks ahead that will keep you warm and indoors, mostly. There’s contemporary dance, an antique fair, a bit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle