Price: Tickets $25-$35 from tepoutheatre.nz.

2) Antique Fair for Charity

If you like your homewares with some history, head on over to this antique fair.

This weekend is the annual Quota Papakura Inc Antique Fair, which is one of the longest-running and largest in the country. It is running both today and tomorrow at the Drury School Hall – if you like your homewares with some history, this is the place for you. Proceeds from the fair go to support local organisations, so while you’re rummaging through 100-year-old collectibles you’re also supporting those in need. There’s also a lovely little on-site cafe with homemade treats just like your grandmother used to make.

When: Today and tomorrow, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Drury School Hall, Young Cres, Drury.

Price: Entry $8.

3) Ka Kite, Matariki Festival

The Auckland Central City Library is a hub of celebration with a reading of the library’s giant copy of How Māui Slowed the Sun. Photo / Auckland Council

It’s the official final weekend of the Matariki Festival and the last chance to see the Matariki light trail in the city centre. This weekend, the Auckland Central City Library is a hub of celebration with a reading of the library’s giant copy of Te Hopu a Māui i a te Rā/ How Māui Slowed the Sun in te reo Māori and English tomorrow afternoon (2.30pm), followed by a hands-on activity for tamariki aged 5 and older. Outside, there’s a neon artwork, Whakanuia te reo Māori, which features light-up kupu/words created by Ataahua Papa and Angus Muir Design. The Matariki Festival is passing the torch to SkyCity’s Winter Fest to take over, illuminating the city for the coming weeks. Until August 6, a light projection of the woven Wharenui Harikoa installation at The Civic is being projected on to the Sky Tower, and Federal St is also illuminated with Angus Muir-designed light installations.

Matariki Festival

When: Today and tomorrow.

Where: Auckland Central City Library, Lorne St and surrounds, Auckland Central.

SkyTower Projection Show

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until August 6, 5.30pm - 10.30pm.

Where: Federal St, Auckland.

Price: Free.

4) Not Just an Illusion

Anthony Street is currently on tour in Aotearoa.

The path from professional Celtic dancer to internationally acclaimed illusionist is certainly a road less travelled, but Anthony Street took it, and with great success. He’s currently on tour in Aotearoa with his latest show, named simply Illusionist Anthony Street. Both a magic show and a personal history, Street dazzles his audience with mind-reading, levitation, vanishing, escapes and card tricks, while incorporating audience participation and some personal storytelling. It’s a whānau-friendly show and he’s performing in Kerikeri tomorrow night before travelling south to Whangārei, Rotorua, Gisborne, Whanganui, Wellington, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Auckland (July 25), then on to the South Island.

When: July 6-August 10.

Where: Nationwide. Visit streetmagic.com.au for the full tour schedule and tickets.

5) Brick by Brick

The Riverhead Brick Show features a display of some epic creations by members of the group. Photo / 123RF

If you’ve got Lego-lovers on your hands, close out the school holidays with a visit to the Riverhead Brick Show. Run by the Auckland Lego User Group, the show features a display of some epic creations from members of the group, as well as a brick pit where visitors can get creative and build something of their own. Throw in lunch and/or a drink for weary parents at Hallertau Brewery in Riverhead, and you’ve got yourselves a pretty great finale to two cold, wet weeks without school.

When: Tomorrow, 10am-4pm.

Where: Riverhead Citizens Hall, 1011 Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, Riverhead.

Price: Entry $5/pp or $15 for a family (two adults, two children).

6) Art and Music at Pah Homestead

Stop in for some art, stay for a coffee and a peaceful wander.

Any given weekend is a good time for a visit to Pah Homestead, but this one in particular has some enticing goings-on. This afternoon, there’s a Music at Midday session with Al Wilkinson and John Olding playing an hour of acoustic Americana, folk/rock, country blues, ballads, retreads and originals. And tomorrow, artist Sybille Schlumbom will be on-site for an artist’s talk (10.30am) and to conduct a woodblock printmaking workshop (1.30pm), both of which are free and suitable for all ages. Her work features in the current exhibition, Ma, guest curated by the director of Public Record, Yuka O’Shannessy. It features a range of finely crafted works that explore the Japanese concept of Ma, meaning space or interval. Stop in for some art, stay for a coffee and a peaceful wander through the gardens.

When: Today and tomorrow, 8am-3pm.

Where: Pah Homestead, 72 Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough.

7) Plan ahead: Peace and Love and a Plague on Both Their Houses

The stylish and steamy production stars Theo Dāvid and Phoebe McKellar.

Auckland Theatre Company’s reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set in the decade of love, has its first preview performance on Tuesday before Thursday’s official opening night. Starring Theo Dāvid – otherwise known as Shortland Street’s Vili – and Phoebe McKellar of One Lane Bridge, the stylish and steamy production features Milan-inspired 60s fashion and an original score composed by Robin Kelly. Director Benjamin Kilby-Henson describes this production as “sexy, violent, opulent and heartbreaking”, and we can’t think of anything more entertaining than that.

When: July 15-August 9.

Where: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey St, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $22 from atc.co.nz.

8) Plan ahead: Kitchen Takeovers at Queens

Get ready for a one-time-only dining experience at Queens Rooftop Bar and Restaurant. Photo / Jake Dennis

Sitting atop number 1 Queen Street is Queens Rooftop Bar and Restaurant, with arguably the best views in the city centre. On Mondays this month, chef Maia Atvars is joined in the kitchen by a series of special guests for the Kitchen Co-Lab Series. On Monday, Jono Thevenard of Pici will join Maia to create a one-off menu with a custom-created drinks list to match. The following Monday, July 21, Elie Assaf of The Lebanese Grocer will bring his culinary flair to the Queens kitchen and on July 28, sisters Kasey and Karena Bird will do the same. It’s all in the name of boosting culinary creativity and community, and giving foodies a unique, one-time-only dining experience.

When: July 14, 21 and 28, 6pm-9pm.

Where: Queens Rooftop, 1 Queen St, Auckland Central. Book at queensrooftop.co.nz.

9) Plan ahead: Maclary, Clarke and Phil

The concert will tell the cheeky tales of Hairy Maclary and friends. Photo / Hairy Maclary & Friends, Lynley Dodd

Auckland Phil is taking on Lynley Dodd’s classic book series Hairy Maclary this month in a children’s concert hosted by the uber-talented Jackie Clarke. The concert will tell the cheeky tales of Hairy Maclary and friends like Slinki Malinki, Zachary Quack and Scarface Claw through music and song. Songwriter Jan Bolton and Jackie Clarke have a long history with this source material, having created and performed Hairy Maclary musical productions since the 1990s. It’s set to be a delightfully entertaining introduction to live music for children and their adults.

When: July 26, 11am and 2pm.

Where: Bruce Mason Centre, The Promenade, Takapuna.

Price: Tickets start at $22.50 from aucklandphil.nz.

Coming up

Takapuna Winter Lights Festival: July 24 - 27, Takapuna, Auckland.

Auckland Food Show: July 24-27, Auckland Showgrounds.

Siblings : July 24-28, Te Pou Theatre, Auckland.

: July 24-28, Te Pou Theatre, Auckland. Auckland Phil’s Hairy Maclary’s Greatest Hits : July 26, Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna.

: July 26, Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna. World Press Photo Exhibition: July 26-August 24, 131 Queen St, Auckland.

NZTrio, Fantastique: July 26-August 31, Motueka, Nelson, Gisborne, Napier, Auckland, Wellington, Greytown.

Man Lessons, The Live Show : July 29-August 2, Basement Theatre, Auckland.

: July 29-August 2, Basement Theatre, Auckland. NZ International Film Festival: July 31-August 10, Auckland (see website for other cities).

Chicago : July 31-August 9, Auckland; August 17-24, Christchurch; August 29-30, Dunedin.

: July 31-August 9, Auckland; August 17-24, Christchurch; August 29-30, Dunedin. Opera in the Cathedral : August 8, Holy Trinity Cathedral, Auckland.

: August 8, Holy Trinity Cathedral, Auckland. Auckland Family History Expo: August 8-10, Fickling Centre, Auckland.

MARY: The Birth of Frankenstein : August 19–September 7, ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland.

: August 19–September 7, ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland. Decadunce: August 21-23, Basement Theatre, Auckland.

Mother Play : September 4-20, Q Theatre, Auckland.

: September 4-20, Q Theatre, Auckland. NZ Opera’s The Monster in the Maze : September 5-20, Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland.

: September 5-20, Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland. The World of WearableArt (WOW): September 18-October 5, TSB Arena, Wellington.

Art in the Park: September 18-21, Eden Park, Auckland.

Bach Musica NZ’s World Premieres & Bach : September 21, Auckland Town Hall.

: September 21, Auckland Town Hall. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: October 4, Eden Park, Auckland.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience: October 8-26, Christchurch, Wellington, Whanganui, New Plymouth, Rotorua, Tauranga, Auckland.

Bill Bailey – Vaudevillean : nationwide tour, October 29–November 23.

: nationwide tour, October 29–November 23. Jimmy Carr – Laughs Funny tour: nationwide, January 7–28, 2026.

tour: nationwide, January 7–28, 2026. Murder on the Orient Express (return season): February 7-15, 2026, ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland.

