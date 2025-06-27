Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Love this City: Oyster farmers’ desperate plea; some e-scooter sense (at last); the wonderful art and light show of Matariki

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
17 mins to read

Jim Aitken from Mahurangi Oysters in happier times, serving customers at the New Zealand Food Show last year. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Jim Aitken from Mahurangi Oysters in happier times, serving customers at the New Zealand Food Show last year. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

This is a transcript of Simon Wilson’s weekly newsletter Love this City – exploring the ideas and events, the reality and the potential of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Shuck that’s bad: the fate of Mahurangi Oysters

“We are temporarily closed till July,” says the notice on the website of

