Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Matariki 2025: Art light trail showcasing local creators snakes through Auckland city centre

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

A 2km art trail will snake through Auckland's CBD for Matariki. Video / Britomart Group

A 2km light trail featuring indigenous art will snake through Auckland’s city centre as part of the region’s Matariki festival.

What is believed to be the world’s first indigenous art trail will trace a path from the original spring in Myers Park along the historical banks of Te Waihorotiu Stream,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand