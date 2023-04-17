King Charles III is greeted with a Hongi. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has revealed how New Zealand will mark King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

The PM will travel to the UK to attend the ceremony in London along with a number of other government representatives and iwi leaders, leaving on May 1.

And back home in Aotearoa, when they’re not hosting coronation-themed tea parties or tuning in to the live broadcast of the coronation celebrations, Kiwis will get to participate in New Zealand’s very own special gift to the King to mark his coronation.

The Queen oversaw the planting of trees across the UK to mark her 70 years of service - now Charles will get 100,000 trees planted across NZ in his name. Photo / Getty Images

This morning Hipkins announced a donation of $1 million to Trees That Count, which will work with the Department of Conservation and community groups to plant over 100,000 native trees in He Rā Rākau Tītapu - King Charles III Coronation Plantings.

“The donation will create a living legacy to benefit all New Zealanders, provide more resilience against climate change, and aligns with King Charles’slifelong interest in environmental conservation,” Hipkins said.

It’s a gift that’s sure to resonate with the King, who is passionate about the environment and taking steps against climate change as well as being a keen gardener.

Councils across Aotearoa will plant the trees on May 6 and 7 throughout the country, with Kiwis encouraged to head along to community events to celebrate, including at the Auckland Domain on Sunday, May 7.

“Environmental restoration projects would not be possible without the generous contribution made by volunteers around the country. The coronation will be a time to acknowledge the immense efforts made by volunteers to improve social cohesion and build stronger, more resilient communities,” Hipkins continued.

As for other gestures to mark the coronation, several buildings across the country will be lit up with purple on the night of May 6. From May 3, keen collectors can get their hands on commemorative stamps and coins from NZ Post.

The New Zealand Defence Force will conduct a gun salute in Wellington on May 7.

One of the commemorative stamps that will be issued by NZ Post to mark King Charles' coronation. Photo / NZ Post

NZ Post will issue commemorative coins to mark King Charles' coronation. Photo / NZ Post

The next New Zealand Royal Honours List will be renamed The King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List 2023.

Appearing on TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning, Hipkins said he didn’t know where he would be seated during the coronation ceremony.

Asked if he would be having a one-on-one meeting with the King, Hipkins said he was not sure about a meeting just between the two of them - but that there would be other opportunities at a number of events to meet the King.

The New Zealand delegation to the coronation will include Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK Phil Goff, Opposition leader Chris Luxon, and Richie McCaw as a representative of the Order of New Zealand.







