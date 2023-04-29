Richie McCaw will be attending the King's coronation. Photo / Getty Images

High-profile New Zealanders invited to the King’s coronation have their outfits ready — with Kiwi designers likely to be a big part of the day.

In his eagerness to prove that he will be leading a different, more modern monarchy, King Charles issued an invitation to wear “business attire” to his big day — which would make for a very different fashion scene from the formal regalia donned 70 years ago at the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The invitation request men to wear either a morning suit or business suit and for women, a “day dress” -a dress or suit intended to be worn during the day - is in order.

Former All Black captain Richie McCaw was out shopping for his suit at menswear store Sergios in Christchurch earlier this week. He is attending as a representative of the Order of New Zealand and is no stranger to mingling with the royal family on All Black tours in the UK.

He famously turned down an invitation to Prince William’s wedding in 2011 to focus on the Rugby World Cup.

McCaw has chosen a morning suit and looked dapper being measured up in the coat, waistcoat and striped trousers, which wife Gemma proudly showed on Instagram.

She told her followers she hadn’t been invited and would be at home with the couple’s children, soaking up the newborn cuddles with their third daughter, Ella, who will be just five weeks old, and managing two toddlers.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Chris Hipkins has followed the dress code and opted for a new business suit from Barkers, tailored to fit. He has also splashed out on a new pair of shoes.

We are told part of his representation of Godzone will involve a New Zealand-made tie and he will also don a Korowai.

As a coronation gift from Aotearoa, Hipkins has announced a donation of $1 million to Trees That Count, which will work with the Department of Conservation and community groups to plant more than 100,000 native trees in He Rā Rākau Tītapu — King Charles III Coronation Plantings.

Hipkins has a hard act to follow after his predecessor Jacinda Ardern made world headlines for what she wore to her engagements with the royal family.

Ardern caused a “sartorial stir” in the British press after a dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2018 while pregnant with Neve. She wore a traditional Māori cloak atop a bespoke maternity evening dress by New Zealand designer Juliette Hogan.

And last year at the Queen’s funeral, Ardern again garnered praise by pairing a black Juliette Hogan dress with a custom Kiri Nathan feather kākahu draped over her shoulders.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro intends to wear a day dress and a korowai, and her husband, Dr Richard Davies intends to wear a morning coat, her office says.

Kiro is known for her love of clothes but would not reveal which Kiwi designer she may be wearing — her office told Spy that protocol stipulates she cannot be seen to be supporting one particular brand.

She is understood to be our first governor-general at a coronation — 70 years ago at Elizabeth’s coronation, Sir Charles Norrie did not make the voyage.

Other Kiwis who will be at Westminster Abbey include Opposition leader Christopher Luxon, Kīngi Tūheitia and his wife Makau Ariki te Atawhai, Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata, New Zealand Cross recipient Abdul Aziz and NZ High Commissioner to the UK Phil Goff.

It is a sure bet Māori taonga will be accessorised with pride by Tūheitia, while Apiata, the only recipient of the Victoria Cross for New Zealand, has previously paired with aplomb his military uniform and a traditional Māori cloak.

There’s a chance Kiwi designers may feature among the royal family’s attire. A nod to the Commonwealth will be important to King Charles.

The women of Windsor already have a favourite in London-based NZ designer Emilia Wickstead. She is a favourite of Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has worn her designs numerous times. Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Beatrice have also been known to wear Wickstead.

There is plenty in her latest spring/summer collection that would shine at Westminster Abbey. There was a coronation connection among the models in her latest collection with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece modelling Wickstead’s Selina dress.

Maria-Olympia’s father is King Charles’ godson, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, who is reportedly attending the coronation with his family.







