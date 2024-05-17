Jesse Mulligan on parenting fpur kids and life in the public eye

Jesse’s a very hands-on dad. Photo / Babiche Martens

The TV host is dancing to his own beat when it comes to fatherhood and fame.

Jesse Mulligan is a man of many talents.

The RNZ National Afternoons radio host, former presenter of The Project, 7 Days, and Seven Sharp, NZ Herald columnist and restaurant reviewer is also an accomplished live performer, making him the perfect choice to co-host the Aotearoa Music Awards (AMAs) alongside Kara Rickard on Thursday, May 30.

But while Jesse hopes his wife Victoria will be able to come along to the event, his four kids are more likely to be at home doing what they love most – reading.

“All four of them adore books – to the point that if we do have to discipline the kids, it usually involves confiscating a book!” laughs Jesse, 48, who is dad to Hazel, 13, Daisy, 10, Felix, eight, and Scout, five.

“Scout is really into Roald Dahl books at the moment – he’s such a huge fan that he had a Roald Dahl-themed fifth birthday party last month. Which worked out great for me because when I last hosted the music awards in 2020, I had a purple suit made for the occasion and I haven’t had any occasion to wear it since. It was the perfect outfit for Scout’s birthday – I came as Willy Wonka.”

It’s been a big few weeks for Scout, who earlier this month started school – the last of Jesse and Victoria’s four kids to do so.

“I put on a brave face,” he admits.

“Scout was so excited because his older sister Daisy and his brother Felix are at the same school. He couldn’t wait to go and hang out with them at lunchtime.

“The main problem on the day was his mum – I had to drag her out of the classroom because she didn’t want to let her last baby go! It was quite an emotional morning, actually.”

Although work keeps him busy, Jesse’s a very hands-on dad.

Jesse came as Willy Wonka for Scout’s birthday. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

“I do enjoy spending time with them. They all have their own very distinct personalities. Hazel loves being involved with everything. She’s in the school debate club, does future problem-solving, and loves soccer and board games, while Daisy is a real sporto – she loves tennis, and is very committed to gymnastics and football.

“Felix wants to be an engineer – he loves science books and has a really beautiful, sweet nature. And Scout is our resident deep-sea expert – especially about angler fish! He’s obsessed with them, to the point that at the moment, most of our conversations are fish-related. He’s very knowledgeable about them!”

But while Jesse is happy to discuss fish and anything else with his kids, he’s a bit more reticent when we remind him he told the Weekly a few years ago that he wanted to take the kids camping at [music festival] Splore one day.

“The older I get, the less likely it is that I’ll be camping at a festival with my children!” he laughs. “I pride myself on being a down to earth, in-touch-with-nature kind of guy, but these days, I’ll probably insist on having a roof over my head!”

He does, however, take the kids out as often as he can.

“As they get older, it opens us up to new experiences,” he says. “We’ve done parts of the Great Walks together – we’re always up for an adventure. We’re in that sweet spot where they’re old enough to do things, but still young enough to want to do them with Mum and Dad.”

Despite Jesse working in media, he admits he and Victoria – who prefers not being in the spotlight – are quite strict when it comes to screen time.

“We generally find everything is better when the kids aren’t on their devices,” he shares.

“They get on better with each other, they are in a better mood and they happily create their own fun.”

And much of that fun happens on Funday Fridays, when the whānau hangs out together.

It’s also the only day the Mulligans are likely to order in food – unsurprising, given their dad is such a foodie.

“We might get a pizza in for Funday Friday, but otherwise, I don’t think we’ve ordered takeaway for about 15 years,” he says.

“I really love cooking. My specialty is curry, which I usually cook on a Wednesday night when Victoria is out at te reo lessons. The kids are old enough to handle a bit of spice – although the other night I think I made it a bit too spicy for Scout.

“He tried to eat it, bless him, but after he’d done his best, I gave him a break and handed him a glass of milk!

“It’s good that he tried it though, as he’s going through a phase where he doesn’t eat that much. But he’s our fourth kid – when you’ve had three others, you know they’ll get there.

“He’s not going to get to a point where he’s never going to eat anything – we’ve learned not to stress about it. Just like his sisters did and his brothers did, he’ll get there.”

But while the kids are happy to eat his yummy food, Jesse’s finding that there’s one area he is having less control over at home – the music playlist.

“I think it’s fair to say that Hazel is now the dominant musical influencer in the family!” he says. “She’s into artists like Olivia Rodrigo, although the poor kid has been heavily influenced by her dad’s taste in ‘70s rock and New Zealand indie pop!

“I felt so guilty that the playlist of her younger years were songs like Hey Jude and Neil Young’s Heart of Gold. I love the songs, but I thought she’d be the uncoolest girl in her class!

“I’m enjoying seeing Hazel grow into her music and finding the soundtrack that tells the story of her life. Of course, the other kids are now being influenced by the sort of music their eldest sister likes and these days, she’s the one who has control of the Spotify playlist.

While the host may not get his way with tunes in the car, he'll hear some of his favourite artists at the music awards. Photo / Babiche Martens

“On long trips, we try and avoid arguments by saying everyone in the family gets to choose a song each, but Scout only knows one song and Felix knows about three, so that can get a bit repetitive.

“Otherwise, it’s Mum’s choice first, then Hazel, Daisy, Felix, Scout – and if I’m lucky, Dad gets one! One thing’s for sure, it’s a pretty eclectic playlist. We go from [TikTok song] Dumb Ways to Die to [children’s music] Climate Change Song to Lady Gaga. It’s all over the place.”

While he may not get his way with tunes in the car, at least Jesse will get to hear some of his favourite artists on the night of the music awards.

“I’m excited to see the homecoming performance by Kaylee Bell – she’s the hottest thing in country music right now. I also love Georgia Lines, who’s the closest we have to a pop star.

“Also, I can tell you that the Hall of Fame performance will be one of the biggest events ever to happen at the music awards!”

True to form, Jesse will be dressed for the occasion – although exactly what he’ll be wearing is currently a secret to everyone, including the presenter himself.

“Every year, we go a bit harder on the outfits and this year we’re taking them very seriously,” he declares.

“So far, I’ve tried on 40 different outfits, but what I finally end up wearing is in the hands of my amazing stylist. I completely trust her to make me look like the perfect host.

“Normally, I’m fine dressing myself, but when it comes to big events like this, I’m happy to admit I need assistance.”

Although the event will be live-streamed on RNZ on the night, Jesse says he’s looking forward to being in the room with some of New Zealand’s top musicians.

“If Covid taught us anything, it’s that we need that connection with each other, that amazing unity that happens when people come together,” he asserts.

“I want to do the best job I can on the night. I want to make it the best awards show yet.”

And while he’s not sharing any spoilers, he says it will be an unforgettable night.

“There will be live performances, so it’s more like a show than an awards ceremony. My job is to make it as fun as possible, while making sure I do my job right – like handing the right awards to the right people.

“Don’t want to get that wrong! But ultimately, my job is to create entertainment and be the party enabler.”

Aotearoa Music Awards take place at the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland on May 30 and will be live-streamed across the RNZ social media channels from 6pm.