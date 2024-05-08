Olivia Rodrigo is currently in the middle of her Guts World Tour, with Kiwi musician Benee as her support act. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is currently in the middle of her Guts World Tour, with Kiwi musician Benee as her support act. Photo / Getty Images

After weeks of speculation, Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her Australasian tour dates - and New Zealand appears to have been left off the list.

The much-loved American star is currently in the middle of her Guts World Tour following the release of her second studio album. With shows in the US and Europe, Kiwi fans have been theorising for weeks that she is about to announce a New Zealand date but her most recent Instagram post has proven otherwise.

Posting on social media this morning, the 21-year-old said: “Europe leg of the GUTS world tour has been wonderful so far!!!! so much luv for everyone who has been coming 2 jump and sing and scream!!! Asia and Australia dates just announced!!! hope to see ya there!!! [sic]”

Including a photo of her updated tour schedule, which includes shows in Melbourne and Sydney, there was one glaring gap in the shape of New Zealand. The snub appears all the more brutal considering the Driver’s Licence singer’s support act on the tour is none other than Kiwi musician Benee.

It remains unclear if the star is yet to announce Kiwi shows, or if she is simply snubbing the country all. together.

Why do Kiwi fans think the star is announcing a show?

Last month, a fan of the singer took to TikTok, revealing that when they searched “Olivia Rodrigo NZ” on Google, a link to Live Nation’s New Zealand website appeared, seemingly advertising an October 19 show at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

“Was this always here, or am I tripping?” the fan wrote in the video’s description. Intrigued by the findings, The Spinoff conducted an investigation, confirming that the fan was not “tripping”—aka seeing things.

Reporting that while the page the fan saw was not available now, when the publication googled the same thing as the fan in late April, they too noticed a potential New Zealand shaped clue.

“If you look in the URL, it contains the crucial information: ‘auckland/2024-10-19′.” The Bulletin editor Stewart Sowman-Lund added, “How do Americans, of which Rodrigo is one, write their dates? With the month first, then the date. October 19, 2024.”

When the Herald searched the same phrase, we found that the Live Nation page is still the top result in the search engine; however, it no longer advertises a date but rather a waitlist link.

“Do you want to be the first to know when Olivia Rodrigo is touring New Zealand?” It reads. Noting the sign-up to the waitlist is now officially closed, it adds, “If you missed out, register with Live Nation to be amongst the first to hear about new competitions, buy presale tickets, plus receive the latest events and special offers straight to your inbox.”

What do Kiwi fans think about the possible snub?

It didn’t take long for Kiwis to notice the snub on Rodrigo’s Instagram announcement - and it’s safe to say they aren’t happy.

One fan took to the comment section and wrote, “New Zealand???” with a sad face emoji. The comment earned close to 100 likes, and one fan responded, “takes Benee out of the country but doesn’t give us a show.”

Another person said, “No New Zealand?” with a fan adding “Crying rn [sic]”.

As for Benee, she has not yet addressed the potential snub of her home country, nor has Rodrigo.

The Herald has approached Live Nation for comment.

