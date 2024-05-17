The Boys will premiere its fourth season on June 13. Video / Prime Video

Karl Urban set to star with Priyanka Chopra Jonas while Antony Starr parties with The Edge

Kiwi stars Karl Urban and Antony Starr are busy in the world of Hollywood with their fourth season of Prime Video’s The Boys launching in a few weeks.

This week fans of the hit show were thrilled with news a fifth season of the Urban and Starr-led superhero-versus-vigilante show was announced by Prime Video at an “up-front” in New York.

Urban, who has found himself a whole new global fan base with his vigilante role of Billy Butcher, filmed the fourth season of The Boys last year. The 51-year-old followed that up by stepping into the role of Johnny Cage, filming Mortal Kombat 2 on the Gold Coast last summer and went into filming I, Object by Bafta-winning Kiwi filmmaker Andrew Niccol in Wellington this year.

New Zealand actor Karl Urban has earned fans around the world for his role of Billy Butcher in The Boys.

Urban’s next production will reportedly have him star alongside Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Bluff, a feature film for Prime Video.

US entertainment outlet Deadline recently reported Urban was in talks to star alongside Chopra Jonas in the new film, which is said to also feature The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ismal Cruz Cordova.

The Bluff is set in the Caribbean in the 19th century. Chopra Jonas, who has been in more than 75 international and Hollywood films, will play a former pirate running away from her past and trying to protect her family.

Filming is reportedly starting this spring in Australia. The Bluff is being directed by Frank E. Flowers, who also co-wrote the movie and is hot property after writing the successful Bob Marley: One Love drama, which was released this year.

When the stars catch up on set they will have some New Zealand anecdotes in common. Three years ago, Cruz Cordova filmed the first season of The Rings of Power in Auckland and made some lifelong Kiwi friends.

Chopra Jonas is the wife of pop star Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers who, after nearly two decades of music, performed with his brothers Joe and Kevin for the first time in New Zealand at Auckland’s Spark arena in February.

The brothers were filmed in and around Urban’s home stomping ground, being friendly to residents as they walked around the Viaduct during their visit.

Antony Starr will reprise his role of Homelander when The Boys returns to screens in a few weeks for its fourth season.

Starr, 48, who has also become a global household name for his The Boys superhero character Homelander, has just been in Mexico with his co-stars in the show, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara and Claudia Doumit, where they revealed the explosive trailer at an inaugural CCXP fan convention.

This week, Starr was out and about in Tinseltown rubbing shoulders with U2 legend, guitarist Edge, where he attended the inaugural Heart Gala in Los Angeles.

Edge and his wife, Morleigh Steinberg, received the inaugural Heart Award for their support of Venice Family Clinic.

Starr posed with the couple and proudly posted the picture to his Instagram where he said it was a privilege to be there and meet the couple.

This year Starr was in Cape Town, South Africa, where he filmed the new action thriller G20 alongside Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

The Amazon Studios and MRC film revolves around a terrorist siege of a G20 summit.

The fourth season of The Boys premieres on Prime Video on June 13.