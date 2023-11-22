SUBSCRIBE
Tinseltown no more: Colin Hogg on surviving Los Angeles

6 minutes to read
By Colin Hogg

Visiting Los Angeles, an Aucklander can’t help but think of home, though not in a homesick way. It’s more to do with wondering if this vast, sun-baked, car-mad, homeless-filled place is actually future Auckland.

The

