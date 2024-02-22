Kiwi actors Antony Starr and Robbie Magasiva are filming action-packed new productions. Photos / Getty Images, AP

It’s lights, camera, and lots of action as Kiwi actors Antony Starr and Robbie Magasiva film their new Hollywood projects.

While The Boys’ star Antony Starr gets to work on the set of movie thriller G20 in Cape Town, former Wentworth star Robbie Magasiva has been tearing it up on the beach and surf in his new TV series show Rescue: Hi Surf on O’ahu’s North Shore.

Starr is no stranger to action, with his roles as superhero Homelander on The Boys and Lucas Hood in crime thriller Banshee. His co-stars on G20 include Academy Award winner Viola Davis and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

The Amazon Studios and MRC film revolves around a terrorist siege of a G20 summit and the action on set has been getting real; earlier this month Anderson made headlines after landing himself in a Cape Town hospital after shooting a fight sequence.

“I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win!” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “Who needs a stuntman? Me, that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be.”

Antony Starr has enjoyed Hollywood success with his role as Homelander in The Boys.

Meanwhile, Starr is faring better, and relaxing after action scenes, showing Instagram followers his time off set, modelling his tiger-patterned PJs and bathrobe at his hotel.

In Hawaii, Magasiva has created a Kiwi trifecta with his role on Rescue: Hi Surf, making him the third Kiwi to star in a Hawaiian show. Beulah Koale has had multiple seasons on Hawaii Five-0 as has Alex Tarrant on NCIS Hawaii.

Magasiva, who will hit screens next month on Sky NZ Originals’ quirky serial killer series Dark City: The Cleaner, has already caught up with Tarrant in Hawaii, flipping pancakes for charity.

Magasiva’s character Harlan “Sonny” Jennings is a surfer, waterman, and North Shore lifeguard captain with deep ties to his community and an iron-clad commitment to his team of heavy water first responders.

The Fox Entertainment series follows the dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first responders as they save lives patrolling the North Shore of O’ahu — the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.