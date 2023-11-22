Former Outrageous Fortune star Antony Starr had a hilarious response to a very high stunt he was performing.

Starr is currently starring in Prime Video’s new show The Boys where he plays the villainous Homelander, but it seems even the baddest villain of them all has weaknesses and Starr’s is heights.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted to TikTok, the star is attached to a harness and can be seen being lifted into the air. All seems well until Starr, 48, begins laughing. Immediately making his true feelings clear, the Kiwi-born actor can be heard saying, “F**k off, f**k off, ahh f**k my life,” before dropping a few more explicit words.

Antony Starr had a super Kiwi response to a terrifying stunt on the set of Prime Video's Gen V. Photo / TikTok

The clip - which was shot during the final episode of Gen V, a spinoff show of The Boys, quickly went viral on the social media app and many couldn’t help but point out how Kiwi Starr’s response was.

One person commented, “Sounds like an average, everyday conversation in New Zealand,” another joked, “his inner Jethro West is coming out,” in reference to his infamous Outrageous Fortune character.

A third person added, “Me when I didn’t pass NCEA level two.”

Born and raised in the country, Starr shot to national fame playing the dual role of twins Jethro and Van West in hit comedy/drama Outrageous Fortune, which first aired in 2005. Starr began his professional acting career in the early 1990s with a small part in Shortland Street and guest roles in Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. He also appeared in Mercy Peak, in 2001, and later featured in P.E.T Detectives, Serial Killers and Street Legal.

Antony Starr shot to fame playing Van and Jethro West on the Kiwi classic, Outrageous Fortune.

In 2005, he was named best actor at the inaugural Qantas Television Awards for his role in Outrageous Fortune and won the 2007 Air New Zealand Screen Award for best performance by an actor, among other awards. He has also appeared in feature films The World’s Fastest Indian, In My Father’s Den, Without a Paddle and No. 2.

In 2011, Starr joined the cast of the Australian police drama Rush, and also starred in the second series of Lowdown.

Between 2013 and 2016, Starr played the lead, an ex-con who assumes the identity of Lucas Hood, in the hit US television series Banshee.

He’s gone on to star in American shows Homelander and The Boys, an Amazon Studios adaptation of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book.

Starr acts opposite Kiwi actor Karl Urban in the show, and has previously told The Spinoff: “We’ve got an American show with a Kiwi playing an all-American hero psychopath, and another Kiwi playing an Englishman. It’s a pretty bizarre mix-up.”