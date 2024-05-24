Cracking open the truth

Why eggs are a superfood - and the impact they can have on health.

Dr Carrie Ruxton, a Scottish dietician, well-known and widely respected for her research on the many health benefits of eggs, also practices what she preaches – eating 2-3 eggs every day.

For many years, she has been having an omelette for lunch every day because, she says, eggs are like nature’s own super healthy multi-vitamin!

Ruxton has worked with many reputable organisations such as the National Health Service in Britain, the Food Standards Agency, and the European Commission and, in June last year, co-published a new paper (funded by the British Eggs Industry Council) and which concluded: “Evidence from high-quality studies suggests they [eggs] have a positive or neutral impact on health markers and do not pose a risk when eaten regularly as part of a balanced diet.

“For groups with high nutrient requirements, such as the elderly, infants, children, pregnant women and athletes, eggs represent a high-quality source of protein that provides key micronutrients, such as vitamin D, iodine, folate and choline, which are often below recommended levels in habitual diets.

“For the general population, eggs are emerging as one of the most sustainable options for a high-quality animal protein source which will be of benefit as more people switch towards flexitarian or vegetarian diets. In addition, given their impact on satiety and myoprotection [muscle protection], regular consumption of eggs could help support optimal weight management, an important consideration given the burden of obesity and related non-communicable diseases in Western countries.”

Ruxton, in an updated interview, praises the many nutritional benefits of eggs due to their high nutrient density – an abundance of essential nutrients in a small package. She also notes that “to get the same range of nutrients found in an egg, one would have to consume a diverse range of foods”.

Based on her analysis of 71 previous studies on egg nutrition, Ruxton confirms her latest findings that eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein. They contain essential amino acids that are crucial for the growth and repair of the body. Apart from protein, eggs are rich in nutrients such as selenium, iodine, zinc, iron, phosphorus, choline, biotin, folate, riboflavin, and vitamins A, B12, D, and E.

Highlighting the significance of eggs as a source of vitamin B12, particularly for vegetarians and individuals with limited meat consumption, Ruxton says: “Since the body cannot produce B12, it’s crucial to obtain it from animal foods. Incorporating eggs into one’s diet can ensure an adequate B12 intake, even for non-meat eaters.”

Eggs emerge as a valuable source of vitamin D, especially in regions with limited sunlight exposure. “While sunlight remains the optimal source of vitamin D, eggs offer a natural alternative, crucial for bone health, muscle function, and immune support,” she notes.

Beyond their nutritional richness, eggs are lauded for their low fat and calorie content, making them conducive to weight management. Ruxton underscores protein’s satiating effect, citing studies demonstrating its role in curbing appetite and promoting weight loss.

In addition, eggs have a low impact on blood sugar levels, making them a good choice for people looking to control their glucose levels. According to Ruxton: “Combining protein-rich foods such as eggs with carbohydrates can really help reduce the glycaemic response, making it a better option for maintaining stable blood sugar levels”.

Ruxton underlines the importance of eggs in fighting sarcopenia (muscle loss) among the elderly, highlighting the combined effect of high-quality protein and resistance exercise in maintaining muscle strength.

Eggs also contribute to cognitive health, with choline—a key component found in eggs - linked to improved brain function. Ruxton references studies correlating egg consumption with enhanced cognitive performance, underscoring choline’s therapeutic potential in addressing cognitive decline.

Dispelling past misconceptions about egg consumption and cholesterol, Ruxton clarifies that “contrary to previous beliefs, eggs are low in saturated fats and do not adversely affect blood cholesterol levels”.

This aligns with the New Zealand Ministry of Health Eating and Activity Guidelines which endorse eggs as a wholesome and natural food suitable for daily consumption for most individuals.

