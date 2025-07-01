How to win Sorrento shutters giveaway

This article was prepared by Sorrento Shutters and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

At Sorrento Shutters, we believe a home should reflect your style and soul. That’s why we pour our passion into crafting custom-made window shutters and blinds that elevate every space. From Bay of Plenty to the Waikato, we’re bringing beauty and function to homes with our signature Pompei PVC Shutters and Tuscany Timber Shutters – perfect for any aesthetic, from modern chic to classic warmth.

Our Pompei Shutters, crafted from durable PVC, stand up to New Zealand’s diverse climates, offering low maintenance and a sleek finish that’s as practical as it is stunning. For those who love natural elegance, our Tuscany Timber Shutters add rich, timeless charm, made from premium wood tailored to your vision.

Need versatility? We also supply and install high-quality custom-made motorised roller blinds, designed to fit your unique windows and lifestyle.

What makes us different? It’s our commitment to quality and care. We limit installations to about 100 square metres a week – roughly one large house lot a day – to ensure every project gets our full attention. From consultation to installation, our team delivers precision and personalised service, making your dream home a reality. Each shutter is fitted with love, ensuring it’s not just a window covering but a statement of craftsmanship.

Exciting news: our Win Sorrento Window Shutters giveaway is live until the end of the month! You could win $7000 worth of window shutters to transform your home. Entering is easy – visit www.sorrentoshutters.co.nz, click the 7K giveaway button on our homepage, fill out the form, and you’re in the draw (T&Cs apply). Don’t miss this chance to add style and value to your space, completely on us! We’re a team passionate about creating homes you love to live in. Whether you’re renovating or building new, Sorrento Shutters is here to make it seamless and stunning.

Visit www.sorrentoshutters.co.nz to explore our range, enter the giveaway, or book a free in-home consultation. Let’s craft something beautiful together – your dream home awaits!