Alice Snedden, Trygve Wakenshaw, Barnie Duncan and Hayley Sproull are this year's Fred Award nominees. Photo / Supplied

A musical journey through erotica, a clowning parody of the lives of office workers, and a fight against a city council over a parking fine have been shortlisted for New Zealand’s top comedy prize.

Hayley Sproull, Alice Snedden, and duo Trygve Wakenshaw and Barnie Duncan have been announced as the nominees for the 2024 Fred Award at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival.

The award will be given out tonight at Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre at Last Laughs, the final event of the festival.

Sproull is best known as one third of ZM’s Breakfast show, Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley, and as co-host of the Sex.Life podcast. Her show, Wild Flutters, takes a deep dive into the different types of erotica as well as discussing her own sex life and romantic entanglements.

London-based Snedden is known for co-writing and directing the Rose Matafeo-led BBC series, Starstruck, and recently wrapped up her long-running news comedy series, Alice Snedden’s Bad News. Her show, Highly Credible, largely revolves around her belief her car was stolen, and fighting against a series of parking fines she received for it.

Trygve Wakenshaw and Barnie Duncan have teamed up for their show, Different Party, an hour of physical comedy and clowning that follows two hapless office workers at a leather interiors company. Wakenshaw previously won the Fred Award in 2014 for his show, Kraken, and Duncan, who recently had a recurring role on Shortland Street as Holden Barns, was nominated in 2019.

Snedden and Sproull are the first female solo acts to be nominated for the award since Rose Matafeo in 2018, and it is the first time two women have been nominated in the same year.

The award, named after New Zealand comedian John Clarke’s legendary character Fred Dagg, was created in 2006 and recognises the most outstanding show by a New Zealand comedian in each year’s festival. The award was won in 2023 by Guy Montgomery, and previous winners include Matafeo, Chris Parker, Eli Matthewson, Rhys Darby and Dai Henwood.

Alongside the Fred Award, Last Laughs will also name the winner of the Billy T Award for best rising star in the comedy scene. The nominees this year are Advait Kirtikar, Lana Walters, Liv McKenzie, Rhiannon McCall, and duo Tough Tiger Fist.



