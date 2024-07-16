Two big Night Ski parties

Coronet Peak welcomes Kaylee Bell, Wax Mustang & the 50th Dog Derby.

Kaylee Bell and Wax Mustang are set to headline the two biggest Night Ski Parties in the country this season at Coronet Peak, near Queenstown.

Night Ski Parties are a mix between skiing under flood-lit trails and partying on the Peak’s deck amongst the crowd.

Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr says there’s nothing quite like it “it truly is a one-of-a-kind après experience”.

Night skiing began in 1991, but it wasn’t until 2017 that the ‘party’ element was introduced with different artists taking the stage over the years from Hilltop Hoods to Katchafire and Shihad.

The Samsung Night Ski Party featuring Kaylee Bell, on August 21, will be the first time a country music artist has headlined up the mountain.

“Country music is not normally heard around Queenstown’s bars; let alone Coronet Peak – but we think country music is having a bit of a moment. It’s another nod to the ski-field’s mission to re-invent, stay ahead and be inclusive,” Kerr says.

The free event will run from 4-9pm with supporting acts Jenny Mitchell and Brad Staley.

Ski days at Coronet Peak run from 8am to 9pm and Kerr says people can get a run in before work, then crowds will stagger themselves throughout the day and into the evening on night ski evenings.

“The thing I love about it is that you can head up the hill and get eight to 10 ski runs in an hour, Kerr says.

“Right through to September, thousands will visit Coronet Peak on any given day.

“A big day will see between 4000-5000. A really big day might see 7000. Not all at once. It’s more of a smooth churn.”

Night skiing runs every Wednesday and Friday throughout the season with Saturdays included in July during school holidays only. But there are only two major Night Ski Party events per season.

The second one being the annual Corona Sunset Session on July 24. This year’s headline act is Wax Mustang alongside Frank Booker, Poppa Jax and LJ Groove. This is also free – skiing is optional and comes with an invitation to join the party and enjoy Coronet Peak’s facilities. Kerr says as many people come to the party itself as they do to ski.

With Coronet Peak being only a 20-minute drive from Queenstown it makes getting to the events simple, with epic scenery along the way.

This is also the proud 50th year of Coronet Peak’s Dog Derby – an extraordinary milestone, considering its origins. Born from an idea within Wakatipu’s farming community, the event is a now huge drawcard; one which brings town and country together in a celebration of mayhem and hilarity.

Two categories highlight the difference between farm dogs and town dogs. Kerr says the country race attracts around 10 dogs, all well-mannered and “there’ll be 100-plus town dogs. It’s hilarious to watch”.

Leashes are optional, though Kerr recommends them, saying they don’t want to lose any dogs. Small or big; the downhill dash of charged-up canines and owners is organised chaos at its best. Competition is considerate, however – with separate divisions for men, women and children. The event kicks off on August 17.

Investment in infrastructure is ongoing and part of Coronet Peak’s business strategy. Opened in 1947 the ski field has been owned locally by the Davies family for 22 years. Kerr says in that time the business has built the new base building and chairlifts, while ensuring good road access. Snow is a prerequisite, of course, but investment in its snow-making ensures good conditions all season long. The mountain is home to the most extensive snow making system in the southern hemisphere.

Kerr tests the snow each day, so he can give accurate advice on the runs. Having worked at areas around the world, he says Coronet Peak’s terrain and good snow is what makes it such a drawcard.

When the season ends, Coronet’s Peak’s summer activities sit alongside its focus on sustainability, regrowth, and protection of the mountain.

“We’re here to have a good time, but we continue to re-invent and be inclusive. It’s the reality of Coronet Peak; the reality of any good business.”

