Why East Antarctica is your next life-changing journey

Scenic Cruises

This article was prepared by Scenic Cruises and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition voyage to East Antarctica and the Ross Sea – departing from Christchurch (Timaru) and Queenstown – and experience one of the most remote and spectacular regions on Earth. With ultra-luxury comfort on board Scenic Eclipse II, this journey combines rare access, rich history, and incredible natural wonders.

Why East Antarctica and the Ross Sea?

Named after explorer James Clark Ross, the Ross Sea played a vital role during the Golden Age of Antarctic Exploration. Historic figures like Scott, Shackleton, and Amundsen launched their iconic expeditions here. Today, its pristine landscapes and crucial scientific value make it both a natural wonder and a living museum.

The region is home to the colossal Ross Ice Shelf, vast colonies of Adélie penguins, and abundant marine life including orcas, whales, and seals. You may also visit the Mars-like McMurdo Dry Valleys – among the driest places on Earth – via the two on board helicopters.

Six reasons to journey with Scenic Eclipse II:

1. Depart closer to home

Skip the long transit to South America. Voyages depart from Christchurch, Queenstown and Hobart.

2. Marvel at the Ross Ice Shelf

Cruise past towering 50m ice cliffs. Zodiac excursions offer intimate wildlife encounters guided by the expert Discovery Team.

3. Explore the McMurdo Dry Valleys

Accessible only by air with the on board Scenic helicopters, these dramatic, snow-free valleys are hubs for climate and planetary research. Guests can book and explore this unique region via a helicopter excursion on Ross Sea voyages in January and February 2026.

4. Step into history

Weather permitting, visit explorer huts from early 20th-century expeditions. Scenic guests enjoy an included exclusive helicopter^ access to Cape Denison’s Mawson’s Hut on the East Antarctica voyage in December 2025.

5. Learn from experts

Enrich your journey with talks from conservationists, historians, and polar legends like Robert Swan and his son Barney, plus Ian Godfrey of the Mawson’s Hut Foundation.

6. Unwind in 6-star luxury

Enjoy world-class dining, indulgent spa treatments#, butler service, and exploration via submarine, kayak, and helicopter.

When to go

Scenic only has three more planned departures to explore East Antarctica is from December 2025 to February 2026, with milder weather, retreating sea ice, and long daylight hours.

What makes Scenic Eclipse II unique

Purpose-built for polar exploration, Scenic Eclipse II features a Polar Class 6 rating, state-of-the-art stabilisers, and GPS Dynamic Positioning. Aboard, enjoy 10 culinary experiences, eight bars and lounges, a 550m² Senses Spa, and a world-leading Discovery Team of up to 20 experts.

Led by seasoned professionals like Director of Discovery Operations Jason Flesher and Captain Erwan le Rouzic or James Griffiths, your voyage is expertly curated based on years of experience and daily conditions.

Ready to begin?

With only 200 guests per voyage, suites are limited. Book now and uncover the awe-inspiring beauty of East Antarctica and the Ross Sea from December 2025 to February 2026.

Learn More – 2025 Antarctica Exclusive Savings – Scenic.

Terms and conditions apply.