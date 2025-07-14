The bed which profiles how you sleep

New sensor technology maps your ‘sleep profile’ for better sleep.

A hi-tech bed equipped with up to 10,000 sensors is helping Kiwis get what many yearn for - a good night’s sleep.

Imported from Canada by New Zealand retailer, BedsRus, the bed - or Sleepmap as it is called - uses sensor-mapping technology to map a person’s sleeping profile, enabling an accurate read on what is the best, most suitable mattress for their body type.

The Sleepmap system is currently available in 31 of the 54 BedsRus stores throughout Aotearoa and the company’s General Manager, Andrew McKenzie, says having the right bed is important not only for a person’s wellbeing, but also because it can reduce the amount of night-time tossing and turning – a factor in poor sleep.

A range of studies has shown many New Zealanders suffer from not enough sleep. A 2015 Southern Cross Health Society survey revealed almost a quarter of Kiwis felt tired or fatigued every day while globally 237 million people are impacted by insomnia according to a report by the US-based Sleep Foundation. In the US, the foundation says up to 66 per cent of adults experience occasional insomnia symptoms.

While there are many reasons why people don’t sleep well, having the right mattress is often overlooked, McKenzie says. “It is not uncommon for people to be sleeping on the wrong mattress for their sleep profile or on one that is past its prime.”

Which is where Sleepmap comes in. Exclusive to BedsRus stores, it is free to use and takes only a few minutes to produce recommendations. Sleepmap works by using sensors to display on a screen a real-time pressure map of the person’s body when lying down. This helps BedRus specialists to identify areas where people might need extra support or added comfort.

According to the Sleep Foundation research, adults on average sleep 54 per cent of the time on their side, 38 per cent on their back and seven per cent on their stomach. It is identifying these profiles, McKenzie says, which is the first step in determining which mattress is most suitable.

Determining a person’s preferred sleeping position - side, back or front - can also be applied to a couple by identifying solutions that satisfy the pair’s needs together, finding a solution both will enjoy.

“Our specialists are trained extensively in Sleepmap and will explain the results in depth,” McKenzie says. “People will be shown where their sleep profile falls on a matrix of comfort and support and a snapshot of their tailored Sleepmap profile is provided, together with a selection of beds that meet the individual’s or couple’s needs.

“At the same time people will be invited to experience the difference a well-fitted pillow makes and the benefits of an adjustable bed base.

“Sleepmap doesn’t make recommendations based on price – rather it recommends based on a person’s individual body type and comfort level – Sleepmap is a free service and there is no obligation to buy once the mapping is complete.”

McKenzie says it is designed to remove the uncertainty often associated with buying a bed which can be confusing and sometimes overwhelming.

“For most people it is a purchase for the long-term and can be annoying if they get it wrong. Sleepmap helps them buy with confidence, so they don’t feel like they’ve been talked into something.

“It is easy for people to lose sight of how important a mattress is for sleeping; it is not something normally top of mind. We are wanting to help all New Zealanders, not just those with sleeping difficulties.”

He says the Sleepmap technology is in use overseas including the United States, Britain and Australia but in New Zealand it is only available through BedRus and is likely to be available in more of the company’s stores in the future.

“We don’t want Kiwis to miss out on what people can experience overseas and we certainly want to ensure as many New Zealanders as possible are fitted to their perfect bed; we believe no one should compromise on a good night’s sleep.”

Sleepmap won’t work for young children because of their light body weight.

To find the perfect sleep with Sleepmap and for more information go to: bedsrus.co.nz/sleepmap