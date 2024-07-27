Sir Rod Stewart says his “days are numbered” as he approaches his 80th birthday.

The legendary singer will turn 80 in January 2025 and says he has no fear of death but he is determined to enjoy himself while he can.

He told The Sun newspaper: “I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few - probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.”

And, while Rod admitted he can’t party like he used to, he admitted he still enjoys plenty of wild nights out with his band.

He said: “I’m not like I was in the ‘70s and ‘80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show.