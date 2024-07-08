Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart have been together for 25 years. Photo / Getty Images

“He’s a workaholic and constantly on the move. I struggle to keep up with his training schedule. He works out three or four times a week – even on tour.”

The Maggie May hitmaker has six other children from previous relationships and while it takes “a lot of planning” to get the whole family together, Stewart and Lancaster love seeing them all at once - though they need “diplomacy” and “understanding” to keep things running smoothly.

Lancaster said: “We like to take every opportunity to bring the family, children, and grandchildren together. Part of the family lives in America, part in England, so it requires a lot of planning, but at least two or three times a year, the whole clan comes together...

Penny Lancaster with her two sons Alistair and Aiden before heading off to the wedding of Rod Stewart's (and Rachel Hunter's) son Liam in Dubrovnik last month. Photo / Penny Lancaster Instagram

“There are the usual family ups and downs. You have to use a lot of diplomacy, be patient and understanding. In the end it’s worth it because you experience this wonderful bond that only a family can have. The epicentre of it is ultimately Rod: he’s the Rodfather.”

Stewart believes he is a much more “present” dad now than he was decades ago.

He said: “I used to be much more preoccupied with myself and my career. But I’ve learnt from my mistakes and am more present.”

And the Loose Women presenter credits her husband’s big family for keeping him young at heart.

Rod Stewart's wider family, including his ex-wife, Rachel Hunter. Photo / Instagram

She said: “I think it’s family. Especially the younger generation. They give him strength and drive.

“He’s not your average 79-year-old man. He can’t sit still and is always on the go. I like to treat myself to a facial or a massage. He can’t do that. He can’t have a massage for more than half an hour; he gets up and leaves.”

The couple met in 1999 and married in 2007, and still have a “healthy attraction” to one another.

Lancaster gushed: “You need a healthy attraction. Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There’s this look, this connection, this message without words.”