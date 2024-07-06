Sir Rod Stewart's son Sean (middle) separated from Jody Weintraub (left) about a year after they eloped in Las Vegas. Photo / Instagram @seanstewart

Sir Rod Stewart's son Sean (middle) separated from Jody Weintraub (left) about a year after they eloped in Las Vegas. Photo / Instagram @seanstewart

The You Wear It Well singer’s son has moved on and is exploring a new connection after quietly separating from his wife “several months” ago.

Sir Rod Stewart’s son Sean is getting divorced, just a year after he secretly got married.

The 43-year-old musician - whose mother is the Maggie May hitmaker’s first wife Alana - eloped in Las Vegas in February 2023 hours after getting engaged to Jody Weintraub, but they are said to have quietly separated “several months” ago and Sean has already moved on.

A source told DailyMail.com, “They were doing so well for so long but then things went haywire earlier this year.

“They realised they were not a fit for each other after they started to fight a lot over everyday things.”