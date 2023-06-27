Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse is back on AirBnB and pinker than ever

Airbnb has had difficulty keeping Barbie's pink Malibu Dreamhouse under wraps. Photo / Supplied, Klare Siciliano

Barbie’s Californian pad is back on Airbnb by popular demand, in shocking pink. However, the eye-catching makeover almost spoilt the surprise for fans, after the property caught the attention of news cameras.

The holiday rental website announced that the oceanfront property in west Los Angeles would be available to rent via the platform, for a limited period from next month.

Ahead of the release of a live-action Barbie film on July 20, featuring Margot Robbie as the eponymous doll, fans of all things ‘plastic fantastic’ are invited to apply for one of two stays in the house.

Although they may recognise the iconic property on the California Coast, this time the house has been painted hot pink.

The Malibu Dreamhouse first featured as a novelty listing on AirBnB in 2019, as part of the celebrations for the doll’s 60th anniversary by manufacturers Mattel.

The Barbie Bedroom has also had a Ken-doll makeover. Photo / Supplied, Kalre Sicilianco

On Tuesday Airbnb said it would be letting out the revamped plastic palace, with applications opening from July 18, 5am NZST. The two one-night stays will be free of charge, although guests will have to cover their own travel to Malibu.

The Dreamhouse is modelled on the dollhouse which first appeared in toy shops in 1962. However, the themed-stay has been given a twist by Barbie’s long-term boyfriend Ken - played by Ryan Gosling in the Warner Bros film.

Among the amenities listed on the website are an outdoor disco dance floor and an infinity pool. Guests are also invited to take home limited-edition roller skates and surfboards, as a yellow-and-pink memento of their stay at the property.

Barbie Malibu Makover: The California pad got a drastic remodel in hot pink. Photo / Hogwash Studios, Airbnb

The host bio page for Ken says the new additions bring “some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse”.

Sadly there appears to be a few oversights for guests not made out of plastic. There is no kitchen or cooking facilities. The listing also says it does not provide shampoo or a hairdryer, which is hard to believe in a house owned by Barbie.

Ken's Cowboy wardrobe rivals even Barbie's range of outfits. Photo / Supplied, Dannielle Douglas

A property this eye-catchingly pink was difficult to keep under wraps.

The surprise was almost out of the box on Monday, after a TV camera crew for KCAL spotted the makeover while flying over the coast.

News helicopter cameraman John Schreiber said he spotted the house “from 10 miles away flying over Malibu”, although he couldn’t work out if it was a publicity stunt or it just belonged to huge Barbie fans.