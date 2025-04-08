One pass, ten snowy adventures

Superpass now covers 10 Kiwi ski areas, from North to South.

Calling all snowsport enthusiasts – your next skiing or snowboarding adventure just got a whole lot easier. Guests can now unlock access to 10 of Aotearoa’s most iconic ski areas with a single, flexible pass.

NZSki’s aptly named Superpass has had a major upgrade. From April 1, the Superpass – which already included access to Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt – will expand to cover seven more mountains across the North and South Islands: Tūroa, Whakapapa, Porters, Roundhill, Mt Dobson, Ōhau and Snowplanet. That means Aucklanders can warm up on the indoor slopes before heading into the mountains.

Superpass offers flexibility to chase the best conditions and explore more mountains, says NZSki CEO Paul Anderson.

“We’re thrilled to partner up with these other amazing resorts around New Zealand and offer such an easy-to-use product. Superpass covers what we think are the best resorts in Queenstown, Mackenzie District, Canterbury, and the central North Island,” Anderson says.

“It’s perfect if you want to do a road trip or have some alternatives. You might want to base yourself in one place and go to other resorts to try them out. The idea is to make it as easy as possible for people to make that purchase decision.”

If the weather turns or your legs are too tired, Superpass holders can swap a day on the mountain for credit towards a range of off-slope experiences, from activities, après-ski adventures, shopping, or dining at over 60 locations.

“If you want to have a rest day – heaven forbid – you can use it for a restaurant or other tourist attractions in those locations,” Anderson explains. “For example, KJet here in Queenstown – you can take your pass and get a jet boat ride.”

The pass is intended to be perfect for skiers and snowboarders who want the flexibility of downhill action when and where they want. It’s particularly suited to adventure-hungry travellers, or families who are unsure of how many days they want to dedicate to the slopes.

“You might fly into Christchurch and drive through Methven, go to Mount Hutt, go through the Mackenzie District – there’s three ski areas there on the Superpass – and then down to Queenstown. There’s two ski areas there,” Anderson explains.

“It means you can buy one pass covering multiple days, get the discount locked in, and choose the best days at the best mountains.”

Anderson’s own Superpass dream trip would start with a day at Mount Hutt, followed by a soak in the Ōpuke thermal pools. From there, he’d head through the central South Island, stopping at Mount Dobson, Roundhill and Ōhau.

“I’d then finish up in Queenstown and have a day each at Coronet Peak and The Remarkables; maybe go jet-boating with KJet, go out for dinner at Botswana Butchery – you can do all that on the Superpass,” he shares.

“Ultimately, we know there are amazing resorts around the country, and the more people can experience those, the more likely they’re going to ski or ride. That’s what we’re passionate about… the more we can offer a product that allows them the flexibility, we think they’ll choose to ski or ride more.”

The 10 ski resorts on Superpass include Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt, Snowplanet, Tūroa, Whakapapa, Porters, Roundhill, Mt Dobson, and Ōhau ski areas.

Passes start from a single day, and NZSki says the more days you buy, the better the value.

For pricing information, visit nzsuperpass.com