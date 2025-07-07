Is your dog or cat hiding pain?

Anyone with arthritis knows how hard it can be to live with aching joints. So spare a thought for animals that also have joint pain, but can’t explain what they’re feeling.

Arthritis is common in pets – around 80% of senior dogs and cats are thought to have it – but owners often don’t realise their furry friends are suffering, says veterinarian Rebecca Walker.

“Pets don’t show pain like we do,” says Walker, aka Dr Becs. “With joint pain, they don’t yelp or scream, not until it’s really bad. They just get on with life – but there are things they’ll do that are subtle signs that there’s a problem.”

These include changes in behaviour and movement – dogs may stop jumping on furniture, or on you. Their movements might seem stiff, and they may struggle with stairs, getting into the car, or have less energy on walks.

Cats also get arthritis and it can be even harder to spot. “We don’t take them out for walks or put them in and out of the car so we don’t always notice any deterioration until a lot further down the track. But if you do notice things like they’re not jumping up onto the bench or high furniture anymore, then you should get them checked out by your vet.”

Dr Becs knows how much people care about their pets – it’s why she started Vetpost 10 years ago while still working full-time as a vet. Frustrated by the cost of pet care, she put her savings into building a website and initially ran it from the back of her car.

Today, Vetpost is a trusted online store where you can even have your animal’s prescriptions filled from the comfort of home. Managing director Dr Becs also oversees the Vetpost Charitable Trust.

A recent survey found 71% of Kiwi pet owners see their pets as beloved family members, so it’s no surprise more people are looking to spot the signs of pain early. Other clues that your pet could have arthritic joints include increased irritability, being less active, having a different gait, and licking or biting the affected area. Cats may neglect grooming or groom excessively around a sore joint in response to the pain.

Dr Becs says many owners put changes in their pet’s behaviour down to getting older, but if it is arthritis, it’s important to get a diagnosis from your vet as there are steps that can be taken to slow down its progression and improve their quality of life.

“Top of the list is weight management. If they’re carrying more weight than necessary, it’s putting strain on the joints. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, my pet’s just a bit chubby, but they’re fine – they’re happy’. But actually there are consequences of them being overweight and you really want to get them to a lean body weight. It will help.”

Exercise can help with weight management in pets, but it’s important that those with arthritis avoid certain types, says Dr Becs. “We don’t want dogs, or cats, with joint problems to go running after balls – that’s a big no-no. You want them to be doing more calculated and restrained movements like walking rather than crazy stuff like suddenly turning to go after a ball, which is putting strain on the joints.”

Hydrotherapy, physiotherapy, massage and acupuncture can all help relieve sore joints. Medication can also play a crucial role. “A lot of people don’t want to put their pets on medication because they’re worried about things like side effects,” says Dr Becs. “However, the drug options we have for arthritis are well-studied, and vets typically perform blood tests beforehand to make sure there are no underlying health issues. When medications are prescribed and monitored appropriately, they can significantly increase a dog’s comfort and quality of life.”

Dietary supplements can be an adjunct to medication, helping to promote good joint health. “Omega-3 fatty acids have the strongest scientific backing. The EPA and DHA components, in particular, have anti-inflammatory effects that help support joint health,” says Dr. Becs, who has researched the best products to stock on the Vetpost website. “And green lip mussel extract also has omega 3 fatty acids along with glucosamine and chondroitin, which can be good for joints.”She emphasises the importance of choosing reputable brands that clearly list their ingredients and support them with scientific evidence, as the quality of supplements can vary widely.

There are plenty of things owners can do at home to make life easier for arthritic pets, including getting them a padded bed. “That means when they wake up in the morning they are not as sore as they would have been if they had slept on the hard floor or even carpet.” It should be placed at an easily accessible level so they don’t have to jump to get to it.

Dr Becs also recommends making your home more arthritis-friendly – especially in colder months. “Slippery floors are a big danger for dogs and cats with arthritis – they can end up scrambling when they try to get up because they don’t have the grip they used to have and they could slide and fall over,” she says. Providing warmth and a cosy bed helps too, especially in winter. If your dog sleeps outside, make sure the kennel is insulated and pop them in a warm jacket.

“Once they have arthritis, it is always going to be there,” she says. “But once you know they have joint pain, there are a lot of things you can do to help and give them a better quality of life.”

