Royal Canin voted ‘Most Trusted Dog Food’ for 2025.

This article was prepared by Royal Canin and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Striving to make the world a better place for cats and dogs by delivering tailored and effective nutrition for pets of all ages and stages has been Royal Canin’s mission for more than 50 years.

And there’s no better endorsement than the vote from happy pet owners, which has seen Royal Canin named as the winner of Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Dog Food Brand for 2025.

“This recognition reflects the trust that Kiwis across the country place in Royal Canin every day,” says Jeremy Sassoon, General Manager, Royal Canin ANZ. “Thank you, New Zealand, for allowing us to be part of the journey to make a better world for pets.”

Royal Canin’s commitment extends far beyond nutrition. It’s dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of pets across New Zealand backed by proven science and research, driven by innovation.

“At Royal Canin, we believe that every dog and cat is unique, and their nutrition should be too. That’s why we create diets tailored to the specific needs of pets based on their age, breed, size, and health requirements,” says Mr Sassoon.

Among Royal Canin’s happy customers is Freyja, a one-year-old Golden Retriever cross Irish Red Setter from New Plymouth.

“She’s one clever and agile puppy and Royal Canin has played a pivotal role in supporting her health since birth,” says Freyja’s owner Tegan Frost.

“Freyja has been on a Royal Canin diet since she was eight weeks old. We are currently feeding her the Royal Canin Maxi Puppy diet that meets all of her nutritional requirements.”

“The quality of her diet is truly reflected in her abilities. We’re looking at enrolling her in dog obedience training and she has some strong scenting skills already. When she plays a game where she has to smell food under the right cup she always gets it right, my sons love it!”

For Royal Canin, the focus is not just on providing nutrition alone, with its dedication to supporting the health and wellbeing of pets across the country, reflected in strong and meaningful partnerships with New Zealand charities including Paw Justice, the Blind Low Vision New Zealand and the K9 Medical Detection Centre based in Dunedin.

“Our commitment extends beyond nutrition,” says Mr Sassoon. “Working with these organisations aligns with all our goalsto make the world a better place for cats, dogs and their owners,” says Mr Sassoon.

“Thank you, New Zealand, for supporting our mission. Knowing we have our customers trust and support gives us even more reasons to continue to deliver the best outcomes we can to our pets.”