If you’re keen to give it a whirl, add these locations to your holiday wish list.

Dunedin Craft Distillers turn bakery waste into award-winning gin. Photo / Dunedin NZ

Papaiti Gin

Just 10 minutes upriver from central Whanganui, in Upokongaro, you’ll find delightful Papaiti Gin. Its gorgeous tasting room is a sensory treat – shelves lined with beautiful product, jars brimming with botanicals, and shiny copper stills gleaming in the corner. Owners Nikki and Adrian made the move from Wellington to a property that came with two decent-sized pear orchards, and this inspired an artisan pivot – not into pear chutney or jam – but gin!

The couple love experimenting with local flavours found on, or near, their property – kawakawa, lemon, lime, figs, quince, basil, rosehip, stinging nettle, rosemary, and, of course, pears. But visitors can also craft their own bespoke blend using their extensive array of whole spices, dried fruits and other aromatic ingredients. The process is fascinating, and the team are brilliant at demystifying it all.

While the jars and jars of options feel overwhelming at first, they break everything down into categories and help you use the right ratios of your favourite flavours before teaching you to distil it on the cutest mini benchtop still, resulting in a bottle that’s uniquely yours.

Papaiti Gin is made on a property with pear orchards and uses ingredients like kawakawa and stinging nettle.

Matahui Distillery

Matahui is a small-batch micro-distillery based in Katikati, in the abundant Bay of Plenty. Paul Horak bought himself a small home-use still some years ago and experimented with distilling while his wife Angela discovered a penchant for turning the alcohol into clever creative liqueurs (not hard to be inspired when you’re surrounded by orchards dripping with some of the country’s best fruit).

The couple love creating their own versions of the classics, plus inspired twists like Fennel liqueur and Grapefruitcello – but also they run cellar door tastings and craft-your-own-gin experiences, which have proven very popular, especially with groups. These Gin Lab classes are all about understanding flavour and creating your own special blend rather than doing the whole distilling process yourself.

Your tutor will explain how to combine your favourite botanicals and flavours into a joyous mix that’s just right for you, and while it’s distilling, you can take a walk around the garden with Paul or Angela to understand where various flavours come from. The couple grow their own herbs, fruit and vegetables, making it a truly paddock-to-plate experience.

Matahui Distillery’s Gin Lab doesn’t just let you mix flavours, they grow many ingredients onsite. Photo / Matahui Distillery

Dunedin Craft Distillers

Jenny McDonald and Sue Stockwell have come up with a brilliantly creative way to deal with bakery waste – by turning it into gin. And they’re clearly on to something because they’ve picked up a few awards along the way. If you’re heading to Dunedin, Dunedin Craft Distillers has some fascinating (and delicious) ways to get hands-on with the magic they weave.

The Bread to Bottle Tour walks you through the process of turning leftover loaves into boozy brilliance on a tour of the brew house and distillery, with tastings included, of course. If you want to get a little more involved, the Blend Your Own Botanical Spirit Workshop lets you play with tinctures and botanicals to create your own blend, and yes, you’ll take home a little bottle of your creation.

Or go all in with the Distil Your Own Botanical Spirit Workshop, a deeper dive into the full process where groups of four can create, distil, and bottle something together. The perfect experience for a milestone birthday or special occasion.

Whether you’re a full-blown gin geek or a curious newcomer, there’s a make-your-own gin experience for you. But don’t blame us if you come back researching home stills for the kitchen or garage benchtop.