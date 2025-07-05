New Zealand’s gin scene is booming, with around 150 distilleries, some of which allow travellers to make their very own tipple, writes Alexia Santamaria.
Gin is having a moment – well, to be fair, it’s having a pretty long moment lasting multiple years. We just can’t seem to get enoughof this crisp, botanical, refreshing spirit, whether it’s swirling through a tasting flight, starring in a fabulous cocktail, or just served up with a slice of lemon and a splash of tonic.
New Zealand’s obsession reflects what’s happening in many other countries too – from just a handful of distilleries a few years back, we’ve now got around 150 crafting small-batch spirits (the exact number’s hard to pin down since they’re popping up faster than you can say juniper).
This is great news for travellers, as many of these distilleries have their doors open to the public in one way or another. Each has its own story and its own distilling style – from a minimalist mix of botanicals to wonderfully complex concoctions. You’ll find everything from traditional London Dry styles to truly local versions infused with plants foraged right here in our own backyard.
Even better, you can now actually create your own bottle of joy in a few locations around the country. The ultimate souvenir from a great trip, perfect for serving up at your next dinner party “Oh, this? I made it myself on a little trip down south last month.”
If you’re keen to give it a whirl, add these locations to your holiday wish list.
Papaiti Gin
Just 10 minutes upriver from central Whanganui, in Upokongaro, you’ll find delightful Papaiti Gin. Its gorgeous tasting room is a sensory treat – shelves lined with beautiful product, jars brimming with botanicals, and shiny copper stills gleaming in the corner. Owners Nikki and Adrian made the move from Wellington to a property that came with two decent-sized pear orchards, and this inspired an artisan pivot – not into pear chutney or jam – but gin!
The couple love experimenting with local flavours found on, or near, their property – kawakawa, lemon, lime, figs, quince, basil, rosehip, stinging nettle, rosemary, and, of course, pears. But visitors can also craft their own bespoke blend using their extensive array of whole spices, dried fruits and other aromatic ingredients. The process is fascinating, and the team are brilliant at demystifying it all.
While the jars and jars of options feel overwhelming at first, they break everything down into categories and help you use the right ratios of your favourite flavours before teaching you to distil it on the cutest mini benchtop still, resulting in a bottle that’s uniquely yours.
Matahui Distillery
Matahui is a small-batch micro-distillery based in Katikati, in the abundant Bay of Plenty. Paul Horak bought himself a small home-use still some years ago and experimented with distilling while his wife Angela discovered a penchant for turning the alcohol into clever creative liqueurs (not hard to be inspired when you’re surrounded by orchards dripping with some of the country’s best fruit).
The couple love creating their own versions of the classics, plus inspired twists like Fennel liqueur and Grapefruitcello – but also they run cellar door tastings and craft-your-own-gin experiences, which have proven very popular, especially with groups. These Gin Lab classes are all about understanding flavour and creating your own special blend rather than doing the whole distilling process yourself.
Your tutor will explain how to combine your favourite botanicals and flavours into a joyous mix that’s just right for you, and while it’s distilling, you can take a walk around the garden with Paul or Angela to understand where various flavours come from. The couple grow their own herbs, fruit and vegetables, making it a truly paddock-to-plate experience.
Dunedin Craft Distillers
Jenny McDonald and Sue Stockwell have come up with a brilliantly creative way to deal with bakery waste – by turning it into gin. And they’re clearly on to something because they’ve picked up a few awards along the way. If you’re heading to Dunedin, Dunedin Craft Distillers has some fascinating (and delicious) ways to get hands-on with the magic they weave.
The Bread to Bottle Tour walks you through the process of turning leftover loaves into boozy brilliance on a tour of the brew house and distillery, with tastings included, of course. If you want to get a little more involved, the Blend Your Own Botanical Spirit Workshop lets you play with tinctures and botanicals to create your own blend, and yes, you’ll take home a little bottle of your creation.
Or go all in with the Distil Your Own Botanical Spirit Workshop, a deeper dive into the full process where groups of four can create, distil, and bottle something together. The perfect experience for a milestone birthday or special occasion.
Whether you’re a full-blown gin geek or a curious newcomer, there’s a make-your-own gin experience for you. But don’t blame us if you come back researching home stills for the kitchen or garage benchtop.