Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

New Zealand gin boom: Craft your own at local distilleries

By Alexia Santamaria
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dunedin Craft Distillers turn bakery waste into award-winning gin. Photo / Dunedin NZ

Dunedin Craft Distillers turn bakery waste into award-winning gin. Photo / Dunedin NZ

New Zealand’s gin scene is booming, with around 150 distilleries, some of which allow travellers to make their very own tipple, writes Alexia Santamaria.

Gin is having a moment – well, to be fair, it’s having a pretty long moment lasting multiple years. We just can’t seem to get enough

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel