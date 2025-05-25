Your Fiordland experience, levelled up

All-inclusive adventure that sets the standard for remote luxury.

Hollyford Wilderness Experience is arguably Fiordland’s best-kept secret.

While the stunning Fiordland region is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, and is a popular destination for hikers and outdoor-adventure enthusiasts, the lesser-known Hollyford Valley remains a hidden gem for many New Zealanders.

Nestled in Fiordland National Park, the remote valley boasts lush beech forests, picturesque shorelines, and pristine fiords. Over four days and three nights, the Hollyford Wilderness Experience takes you through this untouched wilderness by foot, jet boat, and helicopter. Expert local guides share their knowledge of the valley’s rich history and native flora and fauna, while small groups allow you to connect with fellow travellers.

Owned and operated by Ngāi Tahu Tourism, this is said to be the most authentic way to experience this stunning part of Te Waipounamu, the South Island. T he all-inclusive experience is endorsed by thousands of five star reviews and provides well-appointed private lodges , delicious meals, refreshments, and premium New Zealand beer and wine, ensuring guests have many of the home-comforts they could ask for. After a long day of walking, enjoy a hot shower, followed by a three-course dinner and a soak in the outdoor, wood-fired hot tub beneath the stars, before returning to your ensuite or relaxing with fellow guests in the lounge area.

“It’s so much more than just a guided walk. I think it’s honestly one of the best tourism activities in the country, and I don’t say that lightly. I really feel like the bush and its biodiversity is among the best in the country,” says Adam Dooney, general manager for Hollyford Wilderness Experience.

“Having small groups of 16 people with two guides means the experience has a pretty intimate feel about it.” He adds that they pride themselves on manaakitanga (hospitality) and guests really feel that, particularly while staying overnight at the two luxury lodges.

After travelling from Queenstown to Te Anau on day one, your first day in the valley will involve a 19.5km walk through the ancient bush, where you will learn about its unique ecosystem and explore stunning waterfalls.

On day two, enjoy a short walk to Lake Alabaster and a stop at the infamous Pyke Bridge before jetboating down the Hollyford River, across Lake McKerrow and into the remote Martins Bay. Explore the sand dunes and rugged shoreline, before relaxing in the outdoor hot tubs and unwinding at your second scenic lodge.

Your final day will include a walk through the ancient podocarp forest of rimu and kahikatea, before a scenic helicopter flight into the iconic Milford Sound. Guests often describe this as a “wow moment”, before enjoying a private transfer back to Queenstown or Te Anau via the picturesque Milford Rd.

“You really get immersed in Fiordland, from the alpine beech forest to the coastline. You get to experience the diversity of the ecosystem and the environment,” Dooney explains. “You tick all the boxes: incredible walk, luxury lodges, jetboating, helicoptering, the guides, full-time hosts, and the chef-prepared meals.

“People come thinking they’re getting a beautiful walk in a beautiful place – and they totally get that. But what they talk about when they leave is the kaimahi (staff), the connections they make, and the knowledge our kaimahi pass onto them. I think that’s what really blows people away.”

Unlike many of the Great Walks, the route is low-altitude, suitable for most walkers, and doesn’t suffer the crowding of other well-known tracks during peak season. As it’s not a loop track, there’s no backtracking, and the Hollyford Wilderness Experience’s jetboat and helicopter rides make it easy to cover terrain that would otherwise be difficult to explore.

“If you’re going to take a three-day guided walk and want to get the most out of it, check out Hollyford. It really does have a lot to offer,” Dooney says.

The Hollyford Wilderness Experience includes:

Coach return from Queenstown and/or Te Anau

Accommodation for one night at the Distinction Te Anau Hotel & Villas

Three-course evening meals, cooked and continental breakfasts, wilderness lunches and snacks (dietary requirements can be catered for, if informed well in advance)

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

Nights at the Ka Tuku and Waitai Lodges with fully appointed ensuite rooms (king or twin beds),

Jet-boat journey down the Hollyford River and across Lake McKerrow

Helicopter flight from Waitai Lodge into Milford Sound

Transport of your main pack from Ka Tuku Lodge to Waitai Lodge (use smaller daypacks for essential gear only)

The experience starts at $4195 per person in the off-peak period. Operating from October 25, 2025 to April 20, 2026, bookings are open now.

For more information, visit hollyfordtrack.com .