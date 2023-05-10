Sean Stewart with his father, Rod. Photo / Instagram

Singing legend Rod Stewart is still alive and well, but his son has allegedly already spent everything he had coming to him as an inheritance in an effort to revive a fashion business venture.

According to Page Six, an insider source has revealed Sean Stewart “cashed out” the money he would have received on his father’s death in an attempt to save his clothing label Dirty Weekend.

“It’s insane because this is the third time I think he’s relaunching Dirty Weekend,” the insider said. “Maybe third time’s the charm.”

Stewart, 42, took to Instagram two months ago to announce he had rebranded.

“Really proud of the work me and @hectordemarquez have put into rebranding dirty weekend someone who finally sees my vision what makes a successful business and entrepreneur is the team you have behind you. [sic].”

One person commented by rewriting his caption with punctuation.

The son of the famed British rock star and former model Alana Stewart was actively promoting his LA-inspired streetwear label in June last year.

Described at the time as a unisex athleisure line that included sweatpants, sweatshirts, graphic T-shirts, shorts and hats, he told local LA news outlet KTLA5 his brand name, taken from a song title on his father’s album Blondes Have More Fun, was like a motto.

“Who doesn’t look forward to the weekend? Who doesn’t look forward to having fun on the weekend?” “Whatever your weekend is: get dirty, have fun.”

He also told the news outlet he was overseeing every element of the business: “I do all the shipping. I email all the consumers. I pretty much do all the creative. I pretty much do all the business myself.”

His decision to start a clothing label came from an effort to distance himself from his father’s success and create his own.

Rod Stewart performs during his concert held at Spark Arena, Auckland, in April. Photo / Brett Phibbs

“It’s something I struggle with,” he revealed to KTLA5. “For me, it’s believing in Dirty Weekend, believing in what I’m selling and believing in what I’m doing. Anyone can create something, it’s up to them to believe in what they’re selling and to never give up.”

He went on to say: “What really drives me is building something for my family ... like, when I have kids, something big for them.”