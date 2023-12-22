Charlie Sheen was allegedly assaulted by his neighbour at his home in Malibu. Photo / AP

Charlie Sheen’s neighbour has been arrested after allegedly attacking the actor at his home in Malibu.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said a 47-year-old woman forced her way into Sheen’s home before a dispute broke out between them and she attempted to choke him, reports TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Sheen opened the door to his neighbour after hearing a knock.

She then ripped his shirt and tried to choke him, they said.

The woman, who has not yet been named, returned home after the attack and was later arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

It’s not yet clear what motivated the woman to attack Sheen.

Sheen called 911, before LASD officers and paramedics arrived at his home. However, he was not taken to the hospital.

According to sources close to Sheen, it’s not the first time he has had an altercation with his next-door neighbour.

The actor reportedly informed police she had previously squirted an unidentified sticky liquid on his car, and had left rubbish on his doorstep the day before she returned to attack him.

Page Six made contact with Sheen’s spokesperson for comment.

News of the assault comes days after Sheen revealed he has been sober for nearly six years, after he stopped drinking to focus on looking after his kids.

He told People this month, “Next month I’ll be six years sober ... I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It’s all about single-dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob.”

The actor’s lengthy struggle with alcohol addiction has been well documented, as he’s admitted in the past that he “loved drinking in the morning” and would regularly put “scotch in the coffee”.

These days, Sheen says he gets up “around 4.30 or 5am” so he can “get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails” and then help his kids get ready for their day.