Rod Stewart has shared a sweet photo with his eight children. Photo / AP

Sir Rod Stewart has reunited with all of his children - including his two Kiwi kids, for one very special occasion.

The 79-year-old singer was all smiles over the weekend as he celebrated the wedding of his and Rachel Hunter’s son, Liam, to his long-time partner, Nicole Artukovich, in Croatia.

But Stewart and Hunter, 54, weren’t the only ones to reunite. The British rockstar was also seen with his eight children: Sarah, 60, Kimberly, 44, Sean, 43, Ruby, 36, Renee, 32, Liam, 29, Alastair Wallace, 18, and Aiden Patrick, 12.

Sharing a photo from the event, Stewart looked chuffed as he posed with his extended family, wife Penny Lancaster, 53, and Hunter, as well as members of his new daughter-in-law’s family.

“I’m immensely proud to have witness the beautiful wedding ceremony of my son Liam to his bride Nicole. What a wonderful union of The Stewart’s and The Artukovich’s. May they continue to find joy, love and laughter for as long as they may live and produce many more baby’s to join their little 1 year old boy, Louie,” he captioned the post [sic].

Stewart made another post shortly after in which he posed with his four sons to commemorate D-Day.

Liam and Artukovich’s wedding comes after the couple welcomed their first child, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart, in May last year. They announced their engagement a couple of months later, in July, with a joint post on Instagram.

The photo, which showed them smiling and staring into each other’s eyes, was captioned “Forever” alongside a ring emoji.

The couple’s wedding took place over the weekend at the Church of St Ignatius - a popular filming location for Game of Thrones.

Hunter was seen sporting a teal halterneck dress, while Stewart wore a lavender thee-piece suit for the occasion.

Stewart and Hunter were married between 1990 and 2006, having Liam and daughter Renee, 31, while together. Both have expressed that they’ve happily moved on and came together to celebrate their son’s big day.

Hunter and Lancaster took photos with Renee before the wedding and uploaded them to Instagram. The trio had bright smiles, with Lancaster dressed in a lilac gown and Renee wearing an orange dress.

Hunter also posted a video of Liam and Artukovich sharing a slice of cake and kissing on Instagram. The video also shows Hunter, Liam, and Artukovich’s mum Tina dancing and singing with a crowd of wedding guests.

A New Zealand flag can be spotted being proudly waved by Hunter next to Liam while Tina waves a Croatian one.

“Literally no words other than high vibe energies when two families and friends come together to celebrate this incredible union,” Hunter wrote in the post.

“I haven’t stopped crying tears of happiness. I’m so lucky to have you @nicolartukovich as my Daughter in Law. As well as your family and incredible Mum @tinaartukovic.”

Stewart’s daughter, Ruby, and his first wife Kelly Emberg, sang for guests during the celebrations.

Later on in the night as celebrations ramped up and the clock passed midnight, guests at the wedding turned to celebrate another close family member.

Ruby Stewart shared a video of Liam singing happy birthday to his sister Renee on stage. Renee celebrated her 32nd birthday on June 1, the following day.

In an epic display of brotherly love, Renee laughed away as Liam sang over the microphone and got the whole crowd involved to celebrate his sister’s birthday.