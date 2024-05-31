Sir Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter have reunited for their son Liam's wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter have reunited for a very sweet reason: their son’s wedding.

The former couple were married between 1990 and 2006, welcoming daughter Renee, 31, and son Liam, 28, in that time. Now, both happily moved on, the pair have come together to celebrate their son’s big day in Dubrovnik.

Daily Mail has reported Stewart, 79, and his wife, Penny Lancaster, 53, attended the event at the church of St Ignatius hand in hand, with Hunter, 54, close behind.

Hunter was seen wearing a silk teal dress with a wrap-around neck. She wore her hair in a high messy bun and natural makeup and could be seen walking up the stairs to the wedding alongside Stewart and Lancaster’s sons, Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13.

The wedding is understood to have taken place on May 31 local time. No photos from the nuptials have been shared yet.

Stewart and Hunter’s son Liam welcomed his first child, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart, with his now-wife Nicole Ann in May last year. Taking to Instagram, Hunter shared photos of herself with her grandchild, where he appeared to be throwing his hands up in the air.

“Exactly how I feel Louie. Welcome you Divine Soul,” she said about the then two-week tot.

"Grandma Rach" has met her new grandson Louie. Photo / Instagram

She added: “Seeing you three together, Nicole you are a queen. Liam so proud love you guys,”

Liam shared the photo to his own Instagram story, writing: “Grandma Rach”, with Nicole doing the same, writing: “Louie’s so loved”.

Louie was born on May 12 and was named after his famous grandfather, whom he met last week.

Hunter and Stewart met in a Los Angeles nightclub when she was 21. Opening up about her past relationship on TVNZ’s Sunday in 2015, she revealed why she and the famed singer parted ways, noting, “It was just one of those things that I just ... I wanted to find out - who was I?

“I was 21, I had two children by the time I was 23 - it was that decision that I made, I don’t know why I made it, that’s where I am today.

“It was just the way it went and do I hate hurting somebody like that? Absolutely. It was hard and ... he’s said it many times - he understands.”

Hunter also talked about her high-profile relationship with Canadian ice hockey player Jarret Stoll.

The NHL centre, 14 years younger than Hunter, proposed to her in 2008 but six weeks before the wedding called it off.

Rachel Hunter has been spending time in Europe with her family ahead of her son's wedding in Dubrovnik. Photo / Instagram @rachelhunterx

“He’s a great guy ... look it’s the best thing that ever happened. He was very brave in saying what he thought was the right thing to do.

“Fourteen years’ difference, I mean what was I thinking? Like, who’s the stupid one here? Me ...”

It’s understood Hunter is not currently dating anyone publicly.