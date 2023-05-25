The New Zealand supermodel looked like a doting grandmother in brand-new photos. Photo / Paddy Foss

New Zealand supermodel Rachel Hunter has shared adorable new photos with the latest addition to her family.

The 53-year-old grandmother took to Instagram this morning to share photos with her precious little grandson, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart, and it appears he is already quite the character.

Sharing a photo of herself grinning ear to ear as she coddled the 2-week-old baby, she captioned the post: “Exactly how I feel Louie. Welcome you Divine Soul,” referring to Louie throwing his hands up in the air.

'Grandma Rach' has met her new grandson Louie. Photo / Instagram

She added: “Seeing you three together, Nicole you are a queen. Liam so proud love you guys,” and shared a further two photos, one of her son Liam – whom she shares with Sir Rod Stewart - and his partner Nicole Ann with their son, and a third showing an adorable picture of Hunter with her two boys.

Liam shared the photo to his own Instagram story, writing: “Grandma Rach”, with Nicole doing the same, writing: “Louie’s so loved”.

Louie was born on May 12 and was named after his famous grandfather, whom he met last week.

Stewart – whose daughter Ruby also welcomed her son Otis Stewart Kalic this month – took to Instagram with pictures of his two new grandsons writing “Happy Grandad”.

Sir Rod Stewart is a very 'happy grandad' after meeting his two new grandsons. Photo / Instagram

The beaming grandfather shared an adorable photo of the then-1-week-old Louie in a matching blue top and hat sleeping soundly in his arms, along with a separate photo of him with Otis who also appeared to be sleeping.

Hunter was married to Stewart - a man 24 years her senior - from 1990-2006.

The two met in a Los Angeles nightclub when she was 21.

The couple have two children - daughter Renee, born on June 1, 1992, and Liam, born on September 5, 1994.

They separated in 1999 but officially divorced in 2006.

Sir Rod has eight children with five women, including sons Alastair and Aidan with his current wife Penny Lancaster.

He also has Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77, and his daughter Ruby, 35, is from a relationship with 63-year-old model Kelly Emberg.

His first child was Sarah Streeter, 59, who was raised by her adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron, and he is granddad to Kim’s daughter Delilah, 11.