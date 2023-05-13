Hunter told the Herald she was "so excited" to be a grandmother. Photo / Paddy Foss

13 May, 2023 06:45 AM 3 mins to read

Hunter told the Herald she was "so excited" to be a grandmother. Photo / Paddy Foss

New Zealand supermodel Rachel Hunter has become a grandmother for the first time after her son Liam’s partner gave birth to a baby boy yesterday.

The newborn has been named Louie Mark Roderick Stewart.

The 28-year-old captioned his latest Instagram post with: “Welcome lad, you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23.”

Hunter commented on her son’s post, “Welcome you beautiful Angel 💙”.

Her ex-husband Rod Stewart’s current wife, Penny Lancaster, also commented, “Congratulations ❤️ that’s the look of love. Can’t wait for a hug 🤗”.

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia commented, “Omg!!! Magical… lifetimes of blessings .. congratulations 💚✨”.

The 53-year-old Hunter said earlier this year that she was “so excited” to become a grandmother.

Liam and his partner Nicole announced their pregnancy via Instagram in January this year.

The Glenfield native began her modelling career at 16 in the Benson & Hedges 1986 Fashion Design Awards at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington.

She is best-known to many New Zealanders as being the “Trumpet Girl” in Tip Top icecream advertisements from the 1980s.

Rachel Hunter in the ad that helped propel her to stardom, and yesterday with the latest Trumpet version. Photo (right) / Martin Sykes

And many of those who grew up in the 2000s, Hunter appeared in the video for American rock band Fountains of Wayne’s song Stacey’s Mom as the mum.

She spoke to the Herald last year about her career, her beauty routine and acting ambitions.

Hunter has carved out a new career as a yoga teacher, leading retreats in India, Bali and New Zealand.

She will add Hawaii to the list this year. Sometimes she teaches alongside her daughter, and it’s an activity that brings the pair closer together.

Hunter was married to Stewart - a man 24 years her senior - from 1990-2006.

The two met in a Los Angeles nightclub when she was 21.

The couple have two children - daughter Renee, born on June 1, 1992, and Liam, born on September 5, 1994.

They separated in 1999 but officially divorced in 2006.

Sir Rod has eight children with five women, including sons Alastair and Aidan with his current wife Penny Lancaster.

He also has Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77, and his daughter Ruby, 35, is from a relationship with 63-year-old model Kelly Emberg.

His first child was Sarah Streeter, 59, who was raised by her adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron, and he is granddad to Kim’s daughter Delilah, 11.

The Maggie May singer drew rave reviews for his Spark Arena concert alongside Cyndi Lauper last month.