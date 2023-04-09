Rod Stewart performs during his concert at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Review: Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Spark Arena, Auckland, April 9, 2023

Farewell, then, to the rocker, the hair, the raspy, world-renowned voice. Farewell to the man who captured and then lost the heart of Our Rach. The bloke with whom – above all other rock stars – you’d perhaps feel the most comfortable sharing a pint and trading yarns at the pub.

Rod Stewart pulled down the curtain on his final rock concert in New Zealand on Sunday night, a rousing, spirited, and soulful farewell at Spark Arena in Auckland. He might not be performing in the biggest stadiums anymore but by god, that voice, the mischief and the twinkle have endured.

He was in a great mood - his beloved Celtic had beaten arch-rivals Rangers overnight - and he brought the banter and some advice for Auckland Council. He loves the country, seen many sights but please fix the “wonky“ pavements. He almost came to grief outside a Starbucks. “I think you have to fill those potholes up.”

He certainly filled Spark Arena. A sellout crowd of 10,000 was taken on a trip spanning music across the decades and all manner of instruments in a high-quality, slick and beautifully lit production. From the all-in, rousing anthems to the acoustic set, the crowd was in harmony the entire way, especially so for The First Cut is the Deepest, Maggie May, I Don’t Want to Talk About It and You’re in My Heart.

Rod Stewart praised the crowd for their singalong skills at Spark Arena. Photo / Brett Phibbs





“I love this,” Stewart said at one point. He was “flabbergasted” and “so happy” when the crowd made its intentions known early, singing every word of the Creedence Clearwater Revival cover Have You Ever Seen the Rain.

Twenty-three songs, four costume changes, a 12-piece band and those incredible instruments - notably a superb sax, the violins, the bass, drums, tambourine and a harp. If the kitchen sink could make a tune, you know Stewart would have it in there.

A lot of the heavy lifting came in the form of Stewart’s backup singers - Becca Kotte, Holly Brewer and Joanne Harper. Kotte stepped up for an It Takes Two duet and the trio’s I’m So Excited and Lady Marmalade performances kept the house rocking as Stewart changed outfits and recharged that voice.

It was the 78-year-old who was the ringmaster of this colourful, harmonious circus - and he did not disappoint.

He paid tribute to the Ukrainians and president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, donning a blue jacket and yellow shirt - the Ukrainian flag colours - for a special rendition of Rhythm Of My Heart. “We can’t let the Russians get away with this - this is for Zelenskyy and all the Ukrainian fighters.”

Maggie May, his most successful song - the one that “changed everything” as he says in his autobiography - was a special highlight at Spark. Boisterous and crazy and famously, loosely based on an over-all-too-quickly encounter with an older woman at a music festival in 1961 (think Prince Harry’s recent revelations in Spare), Maggie May was lucky to be even in his repertoire.

He was not overly happy after he wrote it – “rambling”, “no chorus”, “sort of OK, I suppose”. An American radio station played it by accident or accidentally on purpose soon after it was written in 1971, sending it into the stratosphere within weeks. Fifty-two years later, it endures.

Just like the man who performs it.

The Spark Arena crowd was already Rod-ready after another hall of famer, Cyndi Lauper, rolled back the years.

Lauper could easily have been the main act on another tour - her boundless energy and a voice that still hits the high notes stirred the crowd to their feet for Girls Just Wanna Fun. She had them in her hands for True Colours.

Cyndi Lauper performs during her set before the Rod Stewart concert at Spark Arena. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A legend who is now using her music to put the world to rights - she is angry and clearly motivated after the US Supreme Court‘s decision last year to overturn the Roe v Wade abortion rights ruling. “Remember, we’re the humans here, we need to take care of each other,” she implored.

Many will have come away from the concert buzzing about Lauper as much as they did Stewart.

Jon Stevens, before Lauper, was equally powerful, albeit slightly rushed at the end of his set, closing Montego Bay early but leaving the crowd with an emotional Take Me Back rendition.

Stevens returned to the stage at Lauper‘s invitation, belting out a ruthless Money Changes Everything duet. After a minute or so with a lyric sheet he threw it away and went with the vibe, jump-started by Lauper’s incredible energy.

As for Stewart, this was his 21st concert in New Zealand and his ninth in Auckland – a night after an equally loved performance at the Mission concert in Napier.

It’s likely the last time we see him, at least in this format - he’s certainly indicated as such. He left the Spark crowd with a soulful Sailing that brought the hairs on your neck up and the curtain down. No encore. Just the runner to the waiting limo. Next tour stop, Mexico.

Farewell, then, Rod, you were superb.



