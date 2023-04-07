Mission probable: Improved forecast lifts spirits of Rod Stewart fans

Sir Rod Stewart will take the stage at the Mission Concert tonight. Photo NZME

Metservice has lifted a heavy rain watch for Napier and southwards and says while further rain is predicted, it is no longer likely to approach warning levels.

The improved forecast is better news for Rod Stewart fans, thousands of whom are poised to descend on the Mission Estate winery for his concert with Cyndi Lauper tonight.

However, light rain continues to fall in Napier, with a chilly 17C as a predicted high and frequent showers this evening.

The 78-year-old’s two-hour act was to have started about 8pm, but Mission Estate Winery chief executive Peter Holley yesterday said that after a meeting with long-time Mission Concert promoter Gary Craft and using information from specialist forecasters it had been decided Sir Rod will now take the stage just after 7pm.

Gates open at 2pm with local acts Ella Pollett and Stretch up before veteran international Kiwi performer Jon Stevens takes the stage at 4.15pm, and Cyndi Lauper makes her entrance at 5.35pm.

Holley said the winery subscribes to a private, specialised climate service for its grape-growing operation.

Yesterday MetService said heavier rain was expected from about 10pm, the time the concert would have finished.

“We thought if we could bring the programme forward we could get everyone out and home safely by the time the rain comes,” Holley said.

“I think the show goes on.”

A heavy rain warning remains for northern Hawke’s Bay, with additional rain to fall on Saturday, forecast to range from 40-70 mm in Wairoa, and 25-40mm elsewhere.



