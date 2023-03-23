Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Media Insider with Shayne Currie: Peter Williams and his curious new role; Stuff set to launch paywall; ad agency boss Chris Riley leaves; Mike Hosking off to see the King

Shayne Currie
By
12 mins to read
Former TV star Peter Williams - he was once described as having opinions that were 'seldom upsetting or divisive'. Photo / Greg Bowker

Former TV star Peter Williams - he was once described as having opinions that were 'seldom upsetting or divisive'. Photo / Greg Bowker

Welcome to the Herald’s new Media Insider column, compiled by Shayne Currie, who this week started a new role as NZME Editor-at-Large, after eight years as NZME managing editor and before that, stints as NZ

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business