A McDonald’s employee in Australia has been called out after being caught on camera drying a mop head under a fries warmer in what customers are describing as a “filthy” act.

The incident, which happened at a branch in Booval, near Ipswich in Queensland, shows the employee holding what looks like a grey microfibre mop head under the fries warmer just centimetres from where fries were being kept warm and served to customers.

The employee in the video appears to be unaware she was being filmed while drying the mop over the fries station.

Viewers were left stunned, with many calling out the lack of hygiene standards and raising fears food could have become contaminated.

“That’s the most brainless thing I’ve seen this year. This woman needs her hygiene and food safety procedure certificate ripped up!” one viewer demanded.

A second added: “Unfortunately that’s putting people’s health at risk. She should not be working at a fast food store.”

“The fries are always cold, so l can’t see it drying the mop,” another wrote.

A fourth customer claimed: “They used to pride themselves on having a clean business, but that seems to have changed.”

“Wow that’s f****d up and so nasty, who the f*** would think this is s**t is ok to do?” another reacted.

A McDonald’s Australia spokesperson released a statement saying they take food safety “extremely seriously” and follow strict cleaning and hygiene procedures.

McDonald’s claims it was an isolated incident.

“McDonald’s takes food safety extremely seriously and follows strict cleaning, sanitation and hygiene procedures in all restaurants,” the statement said.

“We have addressed this with the restaurant directly and conducted thorough re-training for all employees on McDonald’s sanitation, hygiene and food safety procedures.

“This was an isolated incident, and we will continue to work with the restaurant to ensure this does not happen again.”

According to Daily Mail Australia, the employee has been spoken to by management but will keep her job.

Despite the hygiene concerns, others made fun of the situation.

“The old McMop is back! Must be limited time only - get in while they are hot,” one joked.

Another quipped: “So that’s where the flavour comes from.”

“I bet the mop head is warmer than the fries,” a third wrote.