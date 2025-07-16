The rash occurred in the area where the nappy was in contact with the child’s inner thighs.

She said after swapping nappy brands the redness went down.

K's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter was seen by the children's care team at Waikato hospital for their nappy rash. She says "This specific rash has actually left scarring on my babies legs and I have refused to buy Huggies due to this." Photo / Supplied

“K” is one of 11 parents who contacted the Herald about irritation their child developed while using Huggies nappies.

The mother says her 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter needed treatment from their GP and Waikato Hospital because of irritation she claimed medical professionals told her “would’ve been from a reaction to her nappies”.

Her daughter has mildly sensitive skin, but she said Huggies had never caused any problems previously.

That changed two months ago when the toddler developed a rash, worst on her legs, that doctors told her “appeared like chemical burns”.

Mya Smith’s 21-month-old son has had two “horrible” nappy rashes in the past few weeks after swapping between Huggies products.

She said one became a staph infection which required IV antibiotics administered in hospital. Pictures show the infant with an inflamed and scaled rash stretching all over their groin and inner thighs.

Smith claimed too she was told by hospital staff the irritation’s cause could also have been the nappies.

Mya Smith’s 21-month-old son has had two ‘horrible’ nappy rashes in the last few weeks. One became a staph infection that required IV antibiotics. Photo / Supplied.

Another mother, Ange, says she initially thought her 4-and-a-half-month-old baby’s skin was just “overly sensitive” but it took “months” before his rashes went away. “It got so raw and blistered at one point, all around him.”

Her son had never had allergies or sensitive skin, but after she swapped between Huggies styles to counteract a leaking issue, he developed rashes that got “really bad”.

“It was instant after the first use but they weren’t leaking so I used them again and just assume[d] it was [because] he was sensitive and from peeing lots.”

The mother describes the rash as “raw and blistered” and looking “extremely painful”.

She too swapped nappy brand and the rash started healing.

Smith has gone back to the original style of Huggies nappies they used and have had no further issues. Photo / Supplied

Huggies confirmed to the Herald they had been made aware of concerns around their nappies and “are monitoring them very closely”.

But the company denied that their products are at fault.

“We’ve reviewed samples from Kiwi parents who have reached out to us to date and have not found any safety or quality concerns,” said Annelise Tregoning, communications director of international personal care at Huggies’ parent company Kimberly-Clark.

Tregoning says safety is a non-negotiable standard built into every product Huggies makes.

“Every material used in our products has been assessed to confirm that it doesn’t cause skin irritation and is not made with chemicals that are harmful to skin health.”

On their website, Kimberly-Clark have a restricted substances list of chemicals that are banned or restricted from their product portfolios. It is informed by “scientific research and regulatory agencies globally regarding ingredients, including public perception of ingredients”.

Local concerns align with dialogue happening overseas and online. In June, TikTok user @tammyzayy posted a video claiming her daughter had been irritated by Huggies diapers.

The post has been viewed 1.5 million times and garnered over 132,000 likes.

Tregoning told the Herald: ”The reports that we’ve seen to date are not focused on a specific product, and do not correlate to a product change.”

Huggies say that while every case is unique and should be treated with care, nappy rash or dermatitis can vary widely in severity.

K's child "was itching a lot and had small blister-like bumps coming up like on both inner thighs". These pictures were taken 10 days after the rash appeared.

KidsHealth advises that nappy rash is very common, presenting as skin that looks red. It can be spotty, particularly at the edge of the rash. The main cause of nappy rash is wearing a wet or dirty nappy for too long.

“Usually, nappy rash is mild and doesn’t bother your baby but it can be sore when you wipe the area. Sometimes if the skin is raw, it can be very sore. Nappy rash may make your baby unsettled or irritable.”

They say it is best to call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see a health professional if the rash lasts for more than a few days. It may mean that there is a skin infection such as thrush.

Huggies nappies and wipes are endorsed by Whānau Āwhina Plunket. When questioned about whether safety checks were undertaken on the products before the approval was bestowed, Plunket told the Herald that ”all product queries need to be directed to Huggies”.

Huggies say they monitor all feedback as part of their “unwavering commitment to product quality and safety” and welcome parents to reach out to them directly on 0800 733 703 or online.