Parents claim Huggies nappies cause rashes, company denies fault

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

K's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter needed treatment from their GP and Waikato Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Major nappy manufacturer Huggies say they have reviewed recent claims from Kiwi parents that their products have led to rashes, saying they’re adamant their nappies are not to blame.

In recent weeks, some Kiwi parents have claimed Huggies products are the cause of skin irritation in their infants; including allegations

