Sir Rod Stewart looked like a very proud grandfather while meeting his grandson, Otis. Photo / Instagram

Sir Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter’s son welcomed his first child, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart, last week and now Stewart has finally had a snuggle with his grandson.

Taking to Instagram the 78-year-old rocker looked the beaming grandfather as he cradled Louie in his arms.

Wearing a blue top and matching hat, the one-week-old looked as though he was sleeping soundly in his grandfather’s arms.

Stewart’s son Liam and his partner Nicole Ann announced the arrival of their son last week marking the first time Stewart’s ex-wife, and New Zealand supermodel Hunter, became a grandmother.

The 28-year-old announced the arrival of his son in an Instagram post writing: “Welcome lad, you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23.”

Sir Rod Stewart is a very 'happy grandad' after meeting his two new grandsons. Photo / Instagram

It earned plenty of excitement from his family with Hunter commenting “Welcome you beautiful Angel” while Stewart’s current wife, Penny Lancaster, also commented, “Congratulations that’s the look of love. Can’t wait for a hug”.

The Maggie May singer appeared to have a weekend full of grandfather duties as he also met his other grandson, Otis Stewart Kalic, who his daughter Ruby welcomed with her fiancé Jake Kalic on May 9.

Wearing all white – bar a green Celtic hat, Otis slept soundly as his grandfather beamed with happiness.

A handful of photos from the adorable meetings were posted. Photo / Instagram

Sharing a photo collage of himself meeting the two adorable new additions to his family, the singer wrote “happy grandad”. Lancaster also shared snaps of the sweet meeting, smiling proudly at the baby.

Ruby is Stewart’s fourth child whom he shares with model Kelly Emberg. Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Ruby announced the arrival of her baby boy with a touching ode.

“This love… unlike any other love I’ve ever known,’ The 35-year-old new mum wrote. “I am only a mirror of what I feel from you… I can’t remember what life was like before you…. But nothing else matters now that you’re here… Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family… it all started with you Otis.”

The hit singer has eight children with five different women. Including daughters Sarah Streeter, 59, Kimberly, 43, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, and sons Sean, 42, Liam, 28, Alastair, 17, and Alden, 12.