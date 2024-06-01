Rachel Hunter with her son Liam Stewart, walking into his wedding venue in Croatia. Photo / Backgrid Australia

Photographs from Sir Rod Stewart and ex-wife Rachel Hunter’s son’s lavish wedding show the Kiwi supermodel beaming as she walks her boy into the wedding venue.

Stewart, 79, was joined by his current wife Penny Lancaster as they celebrated ice hockey star Liam Stewart’s marriage to Nicole Artukovich in Croatia on Friday.

Hunter, 54, was snapped wearing a teal halterneck dress and messy updo as she walked up the steps to the Church of St. Ignatius in Dubrovnik. alongside her 28-year-old son.

The church has become a tourist hot spot after the iconic Game of Thrones “walk of shame” scene was filmed there in 2015.

Lancaster, 53, who donned a lilac gown, shared a photo of her and her two sons Alistair and Aiden dressed for the wedding. Rod Stewart was spotted in a purple three-piece suit.

Liam welcomed his first child, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart, with his now-wife in May last year.

Penny Lancaster with her two sons Alistair and Aiden before heading off to the wedding of Rod Stewart's (and Rachel Hunter's) son Liam in Dubrovnik. Photo / Penny Lancaster Instagram

Liam and Artukovich got engaged last July, announcing it in a joint Instagram post where they smiled as they stared into one another’s eyes. The post was captioned “Forever” accompanied by a ring emoji.

Stewart, who has eight children to five women, and Hunter ended their marriage in 2006. They also have a daughter, Renee Stewart, 31.

Lancaster has revealed that she and Hunter were friends and said any heartache among the three had passed, the Daily Mail reported.

Stewart has spoken about how Hunter had left him heartbroken when she ended their marriage. There was some tension between Hunter and Lancaster when Stewart initially moved on, the Daily Mail said.

Speaking to Loose Women in 2017, Lancaster said: “Rachel and I, over the years, we’ve grown up and both have a lot more in common now. We sit and chat and we’ve got over that silly period 10, 15 years ago.”

Hunter and Stewart met in a Los Angeles nightclub when she was 21. Opening up about her past relationship on TVNZ’s Sunday in 2015, she revealed why she and the famed singer parted ways, noting, “It was just one of those things that I just ... I wanted to find out - who was I?

“I was 21, I had two children by the time I was 23 - it was that decision that I made, I don’t know why I made it, that’s where I am today.

“It was just the way it went and do I hate hurting somebody like that? Absolutely. It was hard and ... he’s said it many times - he understands.”

'Grandma Rach' has met her new grandson Louie. Photo / Instagram

Rachel Hunter has been spending time in Europe with her family ahead of her son's wedding in Dubrovnik. Photo / Instagram @rachelhunterx



