On the left, Penny Lancaster, Renee Stewart, and Rachel Hunter before the wedding; on the right, Hunter waves a New Zealand flag next to Liam Stewart and Tina Artukovich. Photos / Instagram

Sir Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter celebrated their son’s wedding to Nicole Artukovich in Dubrovnik on Friday, sharing sweet photos of their families smiling and celebrating the special day together.

Stewart and Hunter’s son, ice hockey star Liam Stewart, married Artukovich at a ceremony in Croatia on May 31, surrounded by family and friends.

The pair announced their engagement in July last year in a joint post on Instagram. The photo, which showed them smiling and staring into each other’s eyes, was captioned “Forever” alongside a ring emoji.

Stewart, 79, and his current wife, Penny Lancaster, attended the wedding together.

Hunter, 54, was pictured walking up the steps to the Church of St Ignatius beaming in a teal halterneck dress next to her 29-year-old son, who sported a cream suit for his wedding day.

Rod Stewart chose a lavender three-piece suit for the occasion.

Stewart and Hunter were married between 1990 and 2016, having Liam and daughter Renee, 31, while together. Both have expressed that they’ve happily moved on and now, after celebrating their son’s big day, family members have started to share an exclusive look into the lavish wedding.

Penny Lancaster, Renee Stewart, and Rachel Hunter looked stunning in photos taken before the wedding. Photo / Instagram

Hunter and Lancaster, 53, took photos with Renee before the wedding and uploaded them to Instagram. The trio had bright smiles, with Lancaster dressed in a lilac gown and Renee wearing an orange dress.

Hunter also posted a video of Liam and Artukovich sharing a slice of cake and kissing on Instagram. The video also shows Hunter, Liam, and Artukovich’s mum Tina dancing and singing with a crowd of wedding guests.

A New Zealand flag can be spotted being proudly waved by Hunter next to Liam while Tina waves a Croatian one.

“Literally no words other than high vibe energies when two families and friends come together to celebrate this incredible union,” Hunter wrote in the post.

“I haven’t stopped crying tears of happiness. I’m so lucky to have you @nicolartukovich as my Daughter in Law. As well as your family and incredible Mum @tinaartukovic.”

Liam Stewart and Nicole Artukovich share their first dance together as Ruby Stewart sings Sweet Symphony. Photo / Instagram

36-year-old model and singer Ruby Stewart, the daughter of Rod Stewart and his first wife Kelly Emberg, sang for guests during the celebrations.

Renee shared a heartwarming video that captured the newlyweds sharing their first dance as Ruby sang Sweet Symphony by Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton.

Later on in the night as celebrations ramped up and the clock passed midnight, guests at the wedding turned to celebrate another close family member.

Ruby Stewart shared a video of Liam singing happy birthday to his sister Renee on stage. Renee celebrates her 32nd birthday on June 1, the following day.

In an epic display of brotherly love, Renee laughed away as Liam sang over the microphone and got the whole crowd involved to celebrate his sister’s birthday.

Liam Stewart singing happy birthday to sister Renee at his wedding. Photo / Instagram

Liam and Artukovich recently welcomed their first child, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart, in May last year. Hunter shared photos of herself with her grandson on Instagram, where his hands appear to be raised in the air in joy.

“Exactly how I feel Louie. Welcome you Divine Soul,” she said in the post.

“Seeing you three together, Nicole you are a queen. Liam so proud love you guys,” she added.