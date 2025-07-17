Advertisement
Smokefreerockquest and Showquest regional finals 2025 – Wellington, Otago, Hamilton, TOI Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Highlights from Smokefreerockquest's Wellington Regional Final

We’ve reached the sixth instalment of Smokefreerockquest and Showquest 2025 webisodes – and what a way to round out the regionals. Wellington lit up with a genre-bending mix of disco, soul and jazz, while Otago brought the southern fire with powerhouse performances and polished stagecraft. In Hamilton, Showquest Waikato wrapped

