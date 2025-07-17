We’ve reached the sixth instalment of Smokefreerockquest and Showquest 2025 webisodes – and what a way to round out the regionals. Wellington lit up with a genre-bending mix of disco, soul and jazz, while Otago brought the southern fire with powerhouse performances and polished stagecraft. In Hamilton, Showquest Waikato wrapped our regional tour with all the behind-the-scenes buzz, and we got a first look into the stories behind the garments in our new TOI Auckland episode.

From songwriting to storytelling, this week proves once again that the next generation of creatives are bold, original and ready to be seen.

Otago

Hamilton