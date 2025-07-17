Daphne Walker, aged 94, was known for her 1950s hit Haere Mai (Everything is Kapai). Photo / Chris Bourke Collection via RNZ

Daphne Walker, aged 94, was known for her 1950s hit Haere Mai (Everything is Kapai). Photo / Chris Bourke Collection via RNZ

By RNZ

New Zealand singer Daphne Walker has died, aged 94.

Walker was best known for songs such as Haere Mai (Everything is Kapai), which was popular in the 1950s.

Online music library AudioCulture said Walker was the star vocalist on New Zealand’s first pop album, South Sea Rhythm, and describes her death as the end of an era.

AudioCulture content director Chris Bourke said Walker was one of the country’s first singing stars.