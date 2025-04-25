Vivian Nouri was born in a Syrian refugee camp. Today, her music inspires and connects those it reaches. Photo / Supplied
From being born in a Syrian refugee camp to featuring on Billboard’s prestigious Gospel Charts, Vivian Nouri is a living, breathing example of On The Up.
The Kurdish-Kiwi singer takes every day as a blessing, using her music to inspire, connect, and ultimately heal the world through song. Mitchell Hageman hears how her New Zealand upbringing and quiet determination helped pave the way for success.
“It’s bigger than music,” the quote on Nouri’s Instagram bio reads. After just 17 minutes of speaking to the humble songstress, you’ll start to see why.
As her family learned to speak English and adapt to a new country and way of life in Aotearoa, Vivian Nouri grew up idolising ballad icons like Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.
Now, her emotional pop music and gospel-like vocals are making waves across the globe, leading to features in Hollywood films and chart-reaching success.
“I was born in a Syrian refugee camp. My family had fled Iraq at the time and ended up in Syria, that’s where me and my younger sister were born,” she tells the Herald.
“I don’t remember struggling, but my mum tells us stories, and you’re just shocked by the number of things that happened, what she had to kind of go through raising four children at the time, now six. She’s just an amazing woman, and I don’t know how she does it”.
Asylum in New Zealand at age 3 brought with it many challenges, but also many opportunities and hope. Nouri got her start entering Talent Quest competitions, supported by her sisters who championed her vocal abilities.
“The refugee camp that I was born in sent me a video of children singing one of my songs. They were so happy, it was just surreal. That changed everything for me, and it’s so much bigger than music for me,” she recalls.
“I just want to be able to give kids who were in my position the hope and the reality that you can actually do it, despite where you come from and despite the circumstances you might be in”.
With an EP/album in the works, she says she’s excited about the future and hopes to stay in Aotearoa for a while as she continues to refine her craft and utilise her wide contact book.
But after all these trials, tribulations, and triumphs, what is Nouri’s advice for weathering tough times? Gratitude and perseverance.
“I’m a firm believer in God. Even on my worst days, I’m so grateful to even have a bad day, because I’m alive. I have plenty of bad days in LA, but I’m just like, wow, I’m in LA,” she says.
“Our family were kind of problem solvers as well. There was never anything that we couldn’t figure out, and it was just about getting on with it and knowing that God is on your side and that he got us here in the first place”.