Mariah Carey has had a “rough couple of weeks” since the deaths of her mother and sister.
The 55-year-old singer announced last month her mom Patricia and sibling Alison had passed away on the same day and the Fantasy hitmaker has now spoken out for the first time since the double loss to thank fans for their supportive messages.
Carey shared a video on Instagram of her rehearsing 2005 song It’s Like That ahead of her upcoming concerts in China and Brazil.
She said in the video: “We’ll see you soon, China.”
And in the caption, she wrote: “Back at work. It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China + Brazil. Love you! [three heart emojis].”