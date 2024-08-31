Five people have been charged after the ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry, aged 54, in October last year. Photo / Getty

One of two doctors who are among the five people charged in the ketamine overdose death of Friends star Matthew Perry was barred by a federal judge today from practicing medicine and through his lawyer afterward expressed remorse.

Dr Mark Chavez appeared in the US District Court in Los Angeles for a brief arraignment on a single felony count of conspiracy to illegally distribute ketamine and was permitted to remain free on a US$50,000 ($80,000) bond.

Chavez has previously signed an agreement with federal prosecutors to enter a guilty plea, which defence lawyer Matt Binninger told reporters his client would do at a later proceeding to be scheduled within a few weeks. No plea was entered today.

As part of the bond conditions set by Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth, Chavez also surrendered his passport and was ordered not to practise medicine. He had agreed to surrender his medical licence at a separate administrative hearing this week, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office.

“My client is accepting responsibility. He’s doing everything in his power to co-operate, to help in this situation, and he’s incredibly remorseful,” Binninger said outside the courthouse.