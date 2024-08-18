Advertisement
Matthew Perry’s death: Two doctors charged can still legally prescribe medication

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Matthew Perry died of a ketamine overdose in October last year. Photo / Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding the doctors who allegedly played a part in the Friends actor’s sudden death in October last year.

Two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s drugs death are reportedly still allowed to legally prescribe medication.

Mark Chavez, 54, and Salvador Plasencia, 42, are facing charges over their alleged roles in distributing ketamine to Friends actor Perry, who died on October 28, 2023, aged 54 from the “acute effects” of the anaesthetic.

But TMZ has reported that despite the charges, the Medical Board of California investigated both doctors and has found no reason to revoke their licences.

The board said in a statement to the outlet: “Both [their] licences are current and active and the board has not imposed any restrictions on them.”

Chavez and Plasencia’s licences are listed on the Medical Board of California’s website without any restrictions.

Chavez’s is classified as “renewed and current” with an expiration date of June 30, 2026 – while Plasencia’s has the same status with an expiration date of October 31.

Matthew Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the American sitcom Friends. Photo / Getty Images
The US Department of Justice announced on August 15 that Plasencia is being charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, plus seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation.

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine – confirming in his plea agreement he sold ketamine to Plasencia off-market for Perry to use.

The actor is thought to have paid the pair upward of US$55,000 ($90,887) in cash in the weeks leading up to his sudden death.

US Attorney Martin Estrada last week said about the duo: “These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr Perry than caring for his wellbeing.

”Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, to street dealers who gave him ketamine in unmarked vials.”

Three other people have been charged over Perry’s death in the hot tub of his LA mansion, including his live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, who has admitted regularly injecting the actor with ketamine despite having no medical training.

Jasveen Sangha, 41, known as the ‘Ketamine Queen’, and Eric Fleming, 54 have also been charged with supplying Perry with ketamine.


