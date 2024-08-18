Matthew Perry died of a ketamine overdose in October last year. Photo / Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding the doctors who allegedly played a part in the Friends actor’s sudden death in October last year.

Two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s drugs death are reportedly still allowed to legally prescribe medication.

Mark Chavez, 54, and Salvador Plasencia, 42, are facing charges over their alleged roles in distributing ketamine to Friends actor Perry, who died on October 28, 2023, aged 54 from the “acute effects” of the anaesthetic.

But TMZ has reported that despite the charges, the Medical Board of California investigated both doctors and has found no reason to revoke their licences.

The board said in a statement to the outlet: “Both [their] licences are current and active and the board has not imposed any restrictions on them.”