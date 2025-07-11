Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Broadcaster Hamish McKay opens up about his dramatic 50kg weight loss

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ broadcaster and former 3News sports reader Hamish McKay speaks to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge about losing 50 kilograms. Video / Herald NOW

Renowned Kiwi broadcaster Hamish McKay looks very different these days.

The television presenter and former 3News sports reader has lost 55kg in recent months and says it is the best decision he could have made.

McKay spoke to Herald Now’s Ryan Bridge about his decision to have bariatric surgery and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment