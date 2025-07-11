Renowned Kiwi broadcaster Hamish McKay looks very different these days.
The television presenter and former 3News sports reader has lost 55kg in recent months and says it is the best decision he could have made.
McKay spoke to Herald Now’s Ryan Bridge about his decision to have bariatric surgery andhow it has transformed his life.
“I could bluff being a certain weight because I could get fit and work around that. But then it got to a stage, in the last 15 years, when it was probably about 2kg extra a year and suddenly I was a huge, huge man,” he said.
At 135kg and with his health at risk, McKay knew he had to make drastic changes.
He is still amazed by how much easier life has become, saying that a few days ago he got off a plane and was dragging his 22kg suitcase with him, thinking it felt pretty heavy, when it dawned on him that he had lost more than twice that weight. “No wonder you feel better,” he thought to himself.
“The hard thing is you don’t see what you’d become,” the award-winning broadcaster shared, admitting that he looks back at images from before his weight loss and thinks he looked “appalling”.
“I feel 150 times better. It makes massive changes to everything you do.”