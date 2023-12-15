Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on November 17, 2022, at the West Hollywood Edition in California. Photo / AP

Warning: Mention of drug use

It has been revealed Matthew Perry passed away from “the acute effects of ketamine”, a drug that is often used to treat depression and can also be used recreationally, TMZ reports.

Today, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released the toxicology report, which concluded that Perry had been prescribed ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half prior to his tragic passing.

However, the ketamine in his system when he died “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

The ketamine in Perry’s system caused both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression, says the Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner (ME) found no trace of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP or fentanyl in the autopsy.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in Friends, circa 1995. Photo / Getty Images

The contributory factors in Perry’s death included drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects. Buprenorphine is commonly used to ween addicts off of drugs such as opioids.

Interestingly, Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy every few weeks for a while, but six months before he died, a new doctor told Perry he was doing well enough to not need the treatment that often, according to the ME.

The report does not say how often Perry was getting ketamine infusion therapy in the months that led up to his death.

While smoking was not listed as a contributing factor in Perry’s passing, the report reveals that he smoked two packs of cigarettes daily, had COPD/emphysema and diabetes.

And the ME says that, based on their interviews, Perry had been clean and sober for 19 months.

Perry was found unresponsive on October 28 at an LA home, where it appeared he had drowned.

Friends and fans flooded social media to pay tribute to the troubled star and praise his performance as Friends’ Chandler Bing.