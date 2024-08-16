‘Shoot me up’: Tragic details on Matthew Perry’s final hours revealed

Friends actor Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 from drowning and the “acute effects” of ketamine. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew Perry told his live-in assistant, “shoot me up with a big one” before his ketamine death.

The Friends actor passed away in October 2023 aged 54 from drowning and the “acute effects” of the horse tranquiliser – and his former long-term employee has now admitted in court documents he injected the star with three doses of it in his final hours.

Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, made the confession in a set of plea agreement papers he signed after he and four others were arrested in connection with supplying Perry with the drugs that killed the actor.

The papers show the injections were administered by non-medically trained Iwamasa from 8.30am on the day Matthew died in the hot tub of his US$6 million ($9.9m) Pacific Palisades mansion in Los Angeles.

They say after the first dose, Perry’s assistant gave him another one four hours later – and yet another 40 minutes later.